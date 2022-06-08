ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Letter: How could the founders have been any clearer?

By Daniel Guilland
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

To the editor — "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 2

George Capps
1d ago

Punish the Law-Abiding and Reward the Criminals??? Gun-Grabbers, we pay the Police, the Prosecutors and the Judges to take Criminals off the streets. Let them do their jobs...

Reply
2
kpq.com

Newhouse Joins Majority of Republicans in Voting Against Gun Legislation

4th District Representative Dan Newhouse voted against the package of gun safety measures that passed out of the House of Representatives Wednesday, known as the Protect Our Children Act. Proponents of the legislation claim the package would take a number of steps to prevent gun violence, including:. Raising the purchasing...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Commissioners need to brush up on laws

Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson will be writing a check for $5,500 to settle a lawsuit claiming he and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde violated the state’s Open Public Meetings Act last year. That’s probably enough money to get Commissioner Anderson’s attention. But perhaps the more important...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Non-profit suit against Inslee over ongoing ‘state of emergency’ denied injunction

The Silent Majority Foundation, a non-profit group based out of Pasco, Wash., has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee, alleging that the governor overexerted his powers with two mandates that went into effect to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also filed an injunction request to halt all mandates involving wearing masks indoors in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and jails.
PASCO, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Group sues over Inslee mandates for Washington counties with few COVID cases

(The Center Square) – A Thurston County Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction against two proclamations Gov. Jay Inslee amended in March under his emergency powers. The Silent Majority Foundation out of Pasco, Washington, says the suit will continue against Inslee's updated rules regarding face masks...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

New rules for wineries, breweries headed to Yakima County commissioners

Rule changes for wineries, breweries, resorts and other tourist attractions in agricultural areas are headed to Yakima County commissioners after getting a final stamp of recommendation from the county Planning Commission on Wednesday. After a couple last-minute questions, members of the commission voted 5-1 to recommend the new rules and...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Flag Policy On Yakima City Council Agenda Tuesday

The Yakima City Council is set to hold a regular agenda meeting Tuesday at Yakima City Hall. The council has a short agenda including proclamations for Juneteenth Freedom Week, Pride Month and Yakima Citizens and Family Diversity Month. Diversity Month is a celebration that was started in 2004 to recognize and honor the diversity in America. By celebrating differences and similarities during this month, organizers hope that people will gain a deeper understanding of each other.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Coronavirus

Yakima woman pleads not guilty to federal COVID-19 relief fraud charges. A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, acco…. COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Yakima County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Co. Commissioner Ron Anderson enters settlement over alleged public meeting violations

Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson has agreed to pay $5,500 in a settlement agreement over alleged violations of the Open Public Meetings Act. Arthur West, an attorney from Thurston County, filed the lawsuit on May 7, 2021, in Yakima County Superior Court. The Yakima Health District’s Board of Health and Yakima County commissioners were named in the lawsuit. Anderson and fellow commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde also were individually named, meaning they were sued in their individual capacity.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

