Yakima, WA

Letter: Candidate's platform is straight out of "MIB"

By J.D. Edwards
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago

To the editor -- Silly me. I thought the "Men in Black" movies were comedies. After reading a letter to the editor endorsing a 4th District congressional candidate, I realized that "MIB" was based on a true story. Aliens apparently can...

