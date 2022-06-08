ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New York student has disappeared more than a month after taking the bus to Washington, D.C. for an art concert

By UK Time News
Cover picture for the articleA student from New York took a bus to Washington, DC on May 1 and, other than a mysterious phone call for help, has not been heard from since. Now, more than a month later, her family is desperate to find her. TiJae Baker, 23, an artist and art...

Comments

Tasha Horton
2d ago

oh poor baby is being trafficked, I remember being 15 and making that same whisper of a phone call!! thank goodness I got away



CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
