Listen — so many things in the world are going less than ideally right now, but this weekend, you can forget that temporarily and meet baby animals (for a good cause!) This Sunday, June 12, Second Chances Wildlife Center will be hosting its annual “Wildlife Baby Shower,” where guests can meet baby animals and learn about the work that Second Chances does to house and rehabilitate them. Although Second Chances hosts other educational events with their “ambassador” animals, this is the only time the public can meet the organization’s baby animals (which include a baby skunk and baby possums) specifically.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO