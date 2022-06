Five Marines were killed when an Osprey aircraft crashed in the California desert, the US Marine Corps has confirmed.The Marine Corps craft came down during training in a remote area of Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego on Wednesday.“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” said Maj. Gen. Bradford J Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in a...

