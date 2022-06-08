Two More Weekends to See ‘Legally Blonde Musical’

Currey Ingram Academy was founded as Westminster School of Nashville in 1968 by Carol and Bobby Henderson. Their son, Britt, was not succeeding in his school, and Carol and Bobby felt they had exhausted all options for educating him. Administrators, educators, parents, and community leaders came together to develop an innovative learning program and started Westminster School of Nashville. Thanks to a gift from Stephanie Currey Ingram and John Rivers Ingram, the school moved to its current campus and became Currey Ingram Academy in 2002. Over the course of more than 50 years, hundreds of students have been able to learn in an environment that promoted their strengths and supported their differences.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO