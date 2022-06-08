ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Forecast: Warm & muggy with inland storms

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Happy Wednesday to you!

Today, we have a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s and because it’s so humid it’ll feel like the triple digits in some backyards.

A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon but right around lunchtime, spotty showers will start to pop up along the sea breeze.

As we go through the evening these showers will become more widespread, especially in our far inland communities. By the time we head off to bed, a few showers will push toward the coast but rain chances will drop once we lose daytime heating.

Onshore winds over the next several days will keep rain chances inland. Highs will range in the low 90s with heat index values near 100.

Tracking the Tropics:

Nothing! The NHC is not monitoring anything out in the Atlantic over the next 2-5 days.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
