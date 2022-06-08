ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine Plays Down Grains Corridor Hope, Warns of ‘Catastrophe’

By Selcan Hacaoglu
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Ukraine is working with partners to establish a humanitarian corridor for grain shipments but it is early...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

After Lavrov Meeting, Turkey Says Ukraine Grain-export Plan Reasonable

Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday a United Nations plan to ease a global food crisis by restarting Ukrainian grain exports along a sea corridor was "reasonable", and requires more talks with Moscow and Kyiv to ensure ships' safety. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu said...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catastrophe#Ukraine#Grains#Black Sea#Foreign Minister#Agriculture#Turkish#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: Merkel Warns on Putin; Kyiv Wary of Grain Talks

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a return to the public arena, saying President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” by invading Ukraine but warning that isolating Russia isn’t possible over the long term. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Ankara for talks that may restart...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
Reuters

Ukraine's former President blocked from leaving the country

May 28 (Reuters) - Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was prevented from leaving Ukraine to take part in a meeting of a NATO body in Lithuania, his party's parliamentary faction said on Saturday. Poroshenko was stopped twice at a border crossing with Poland while he was on his way to...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Zelensky says Russia controls a fifth of Ukrainian territory

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russian forces have seized 20% of his country's territory, as Moscow's invasion nears its 100th day. Addressing lawmakers in Luxembourg, he added that the front line extended for more than 1,000km (621 miles). "All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Moscow begins exporting Ukraine grain to Russia

A senior administrator in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Kherson region said on Monday that they had begun exporting grain to Russia, in a move that is likely to anger Kyiv and deepen concerns over an impending global food crisis.“We have space to store [the new crop] although we have a lot of grain here,” Kirill Stremousov told Russian state-owned news agency TASS. “People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side.”Since the start of the invasion on 24 February Russia has blockaded all of Ukraine’s seaports and interrupted its grain exports. This in...
INDUSTRY
Navy Times

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine with airstrikes in Kyiv on Sunday that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian ambassador walks out of UN meeting after Kremlin blamed for global food crisis

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia walked out of a UN security council meeting after the Kremlin was blamed for the looming global food crisis.European Council president Charles Michel also accused Russia of using food supplies as “a stealth missile against developing countries”.Mr Michel addressed Mr Nebenzia directly at a meeting on Monday, saying he saw millions of tons of grain and wheat stuck in containers and ships at the Ukrainian port of Odesa a few weeks ago “because of Russian warships in the Black Sea”.His claims prompted Moscow’s ambassador to give his seat to another diplomat.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nadine Dorries incorrectly says UK is 'at war with Ukraine'Matthew McConaughey makes emotional gun control speech at White House briefingUkraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop in first attack since April
EUROPE
International Business Times

Fierce Battle For Key Ukraine City Changing 'Every Hour'

Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine's flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kyiv warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces. Just days ago, Moscow seemed close to taking the strategic industrial hub in the east but Ukrainian forces have...
POLITICS
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 3)

As Friday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. It's the 100th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with no end in sight to the war. The fighting has killed thousands, forced millions to flee the country and left Ukrainian cities in ruins. Both Russia and Ukraine have claimed some successes and losses. In recent weeks, Russia has focused its efforts in the east and south, now controlling one-fifth of Ukraine. In the eastern Donbas region, Russian troops are making gains in a grinding artillery battle as Ukraine awaits new shipments of longer-range and heavier weaponry from the West. The war has had global ripple effects, and cease-fire negotiations have stalled.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on Putin and his allies

June 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree imposing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials, his website said on Thursday. The sanctioned officials included Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, veteran...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

Turkey struggles to push Russia, Ukraine into grain deal to avert food crisis

KYIV/ANKARA, June 8 (Reuters) - Turkish efforts to ease a global food crisis by negotiating safe passage for grain stuck in Black Sea ports met resistance as Ukraine said Russia was imposing unreasonable conditions and the Kremlin said free shipment depended on an end to sanctions. The war between Russia...
WORLD
Reuters

Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against Moscow must be lifted before Russian grain could be delivered to international markets. "President (Vladimir) Putin said that in order for Russian grain volumes to be delivered to international markets, direct and indirect sanctions against Russia must be lifted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy