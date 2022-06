The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) today lifted its warning against “all but essential travel” to Sri Lanka.From 16 May until Friday, the FCDO’s advice for Sri Lanka had been: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) now advises against all but essential travel to Sri Lanka, due to ongoing political and economic instability.”The removal of this statement means holidaymakers can once again book trips to the Indian Ocean island without fear of their travel insurance policies being invalidated.The warning was put in place in mid-May following a series of violent clashes and protests in the face of a nationwide economic...

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO