Cincinnati, OH

Westwood planned to celebrate 'DORA' grand opening, but was canceled a third time

By Jenna Cisneros, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) -After a couple of scheduling changes, neighborhood leaders in Westwood were hoping the rain would hold off so the grand opening of its DORA could finally take place, but inclement weather struck again. The opening of the DORA district has been almost a year and a...

local12.com

WKRC

Art lights up Downtown Hamilton at public mural painting event

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Creativity is on full display over the weekend in Hamilton. A two-day art and electricity event is happening throughout Downtown. 13 murals will be painted, including 12 on white utility boxes. There will be a DJ, food trucks, and collaborative painting. The public is also invited...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Clermont County celebrates inclusion with first pride festival

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Clermont County is having its first-ever pride celebration. It is scheduled to happen in the small town of New Richmond along the Ohio River. People are celebrating inclusion through live music and games. Local business owners say they have already seen a boost in business...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Italianfest honors heritage with display and, of course, great food

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Italianfest is taking over Riverboat Row in Newport. It is your chance to get a taste of Italy along the Ohio River while celebrating Newport's rich Italian heritage. Of course there will be good food, but also a display honoring the heritage of Italian immigrants moving...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Downtown restaurant expands into shuttered Horse & Barrel bar space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant near the Aronoff Center for the Arts has just wrapped up its expansion into a neighboring bar space. The Tavern Restaurant Group has completed its expansion of Nicholson's and the Backstage Event Center, located at 625 Walnut St. downtown, into the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Taft Museum of Art reopens after year-long closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After a year-long closure and renovation, the Taft Museum of Art reopens to the public Saturday. The $13 million project focused on updating the climate control system in the downtown destination to better protect the artifacts. The museum is also opening a new exhibit called "Jane Austen:...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Findlay Market vendor opening Covington restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Findlay Market food vendor that went through the market's incubator program for culinary entrepreneurs is graduating to its own restaurant space in Northern Kentucky this month. Empanada's Box, a graduate of the inaugural class of the Findlay Launch Storefront Accelerator – a program that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Urban living with spectacular views in this renovated Victorian beauty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 1182 Westport Way, Covington, KY 41011. Own a little piece of heaven in this totally renovated Victorian beauty. Enjoy Urban living with magnificent river and city views. This home has all the modern conveniences while still preserving the historic charm and beauty of days gone by. Original 10 foot doors, 12 foot ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen features sub Zero, Wolf and Bosch appliances with beautiful leathered quartzite countertops. There are 4 bedrooms with private baths. The finished lower level has 9 foot ceilings, a wine room wet bar and full bath. The LL walks out to a lower level patio, one of two. A custom heated two car garage with glass garage door over-looking city views with private deck. Enjoy a front row seat for the fireworks, ride a bike or a leisurely stroll to Mainstrasse Village and the stadiums on the new bike path located to the left of the driveway. Just minutes from downtown with easy access to highways, dining and entertainment. The home has approx. 2400 sq. ft. of living space on all four levels. The house is not located in a flood plain and does not require flood insurance. This home really does have it all! A must see if you enjoy entertaining or a quiet night enjoying the view. This home would also make a great second home! Landscape and snow removal are taken care of and it's in a gated community. It's the perfect turnkey home!
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 killed, 1 injured in South Lebanon house fire

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after one man died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Shawhan Road near Shawnee Drive around 3 a.m. When crews arrived, one man was outside of the home. He was taken to...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Altafiber requests old electronics for free recycling event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take your old electronics to Altafiber stores over the weekend for a recycling event. It's an effort to promote sustainability. The company will take electronics like phones, laptops, and cameras through Sunday. You can bring anything under 40 pounds, except televisions, batteries, appliances, and hazardous...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Watch out for birds guarding nests aggressively until July

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) — People are finding out the hard way -- it’s nesting season for some native songbirds. Consider the charming call of the red-winged blackbird your warning. “They call to announce that that’s their territory,” said Cory Christopher, director of the Center for Conservation at...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WKRC

Police investigating fatal Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police say someone shot and killed 37-year-old William Miree around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to the scene near East McMillan Street and Gilbert Avenue, in front of PNC Bank. Investigators believe the suspect drove off in a red car. If you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds legends "roast" Pete Rose at Hard Rock event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose was back in the Tri-State on Saturday to take the stage and get roasted by some of his closest friends. Former Reds Ken Griffey Sr. and George Foster, as well as Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, joined baseball's "Hit King" for "Pete Rose, Roasting a Legend" at the Hard Rock Casino in downtown Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighbors rebuild after low level tornado hits Sardinia

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado in Brown County caused some serious damage, much of which is believed to have been caused by straight line winds of around 60-70 miles per hour. From downed telephones poles stopping trains on the tracks to trees...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Motorcycle rider held on $250,000 bond for highway shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The motorcycle rider who police say admitted to shooting a man in a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is held on a $250,000 bond Thursday. Grant Brown claimed he fired the shot in self-defense. The driver of the Jeep said she accidentally cut Brown off...
CINCINNATI, OH

