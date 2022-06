The remake of Destroy All Humans! 2 is coming out at the end of August with THQ Nordic officially announcing the game's release date this week alongside a new trailer and more looks at the game. Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed will be out on August 30th, the publisher said, following a reveal from September 2021 and after the first game was remade before that. The game will benefit from a number of enhancements and is made in Unreal Engine 4 and is developed by Black Forest Games, the same group that remade Destroy All Humans!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO