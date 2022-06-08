ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Troy Shepard, Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe left-handed pitcher, a former Coeur d'Alene Viking who redshirted this spring with Community Colleges of Spokane, pitched...

cdapress.com

Coeur d'Alene Press

Signing photos June 11, 2022

Courtesy photo Coeur d'Alene High senior Mason Groth recently signed a letter of intent to swim at NCAA Division III Whitworth University in Spokane. Seated from left are Mason Groth and Kelley Groth (mom); and standing from left, Nick Groth (dad), Laura Curtis (Coeur d'Alene High swim coach), David Dolphay (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach), and Jade Sobek (Coeur d’Alene Area Swim Team coach).
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Notes June 11, 2022

NIC's Grove named NWAC men's golf Coach of the Year. North Idaho College men's and women's golf coach Russell Grove was named Northwest Athletic Conference men's golf Coach of the Year. Grove led the Cardinal men to their fourth straight NWAC championship in May. NIC's men also won from 2017-19;...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums power past Expos

COEUR d’ALENE — Austin Taylor delivered a grand slam in an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning, powering the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen past the Spokane Expos 2023 14-3 in the opener of a doubleheader at Thorco Field on Wednesday. Ryan Schneider doubled and drove in three runs...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Clarence 'Bud' Johnson

Clarence "Bud" Johnson passed away peacefully at home May 17, 2022. Bud, or papa as the grandchildren lovingly called him, was a remarkable man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Born in Rolette, N.D., in 1930 to Cecil and Clarence Johnson, he was the eldest of six. When Clarence was 12,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls High scholar-athletes honored

Courtesy photo Senior Hanna Christensen received the girls Post Falls High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for 2021-22. This award goes to three-sport athletes with a 3.50 or higher cumulative unweighted GPA. Christensen, who has a 4.0 GPA, participated in volleyball, basketball and golf.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC trustees clash during presidential interview

COEUR d’ALENE — A college presidential candidate temporarily walked out of his interview Friday after North Idaho College Trustee Greg McKenzie disparaged and shouted at his fellow trustees. The board met on campus in the Driftwood Bay room to interview Dr. James Taylor, senior associate vice president for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd'A fifth grader wins award at Invention Convention nationals

A student from Coeur d'Alene wowed judges at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention ﻿U.S. Nationals. Julianna Schwam, who attends North Idaho Christian School, was honored for her ingenuity and record-keeping prowess to accompany her invention, the Safe S'mores Shield. She won the Best Logbook Award at the national convention, held in Dearborn, Mich., from May 31 to June 3.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Free children's opera performances in June, July

Inland Northwest Opera's educational program, Opera-tunities, is coming to a location near you soon. Presented on a moving concert venue, the Opera Truck, "Carmen and the Bull" will delight audiences with its timeless theme, "Be True to Yourself." The beloved children’s story "Ferdinand the Bull" is set to the music...
Coeur d'Alene Press

New ultrasound machines for Open Arms Clinic

Open Arms, a new nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic in Hayden, has two new ultrasound machines which were recently donated by the Idaho Knights of Columbus. “We know that upon seeing their baby’s image on an ultrasound machine and being provided with help and support from nonprofit organizations like the Open Arms Pregnancy Center, the vast majority of pregnant women will choose life,” said Roy Bartholomay, Idaho State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, in a news release. “We are excited to continue to provide ultrasound technology to pregnancy centers that offer hope and support to women and their babies.”
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Middle school releases disturbing yearbook

COEUR d'ALENE — Canfield Middle School Principal Nick Lilyquist apologized Friday for the school's release of a yearbook containing disturbing content. With a "Top Secret" theme chosen by the Coeur d'Alene public school's student yearbook staff, the yearbook includes questions posed to students: "What crime would you commit and what weapon would you use?" and "How do you think you'd do in prison?" Student answers include, "The crime I would commit is murder using a World War II gun" and "The crime I would commit would be rob a bank using giant scissors."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 9 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS CASE NO. CV28-22-2933 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: VERONICA R. BARACCO, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within FOUR (4) MONTHS after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court. DATED this 6th day of May, 2022. /s/ ANDREW A. BARACCO Personal Representative c/oCUSACK LAW FIRM, PLLC 320 E. Neider Avenue, Suite 206 Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815 Legal#8913 AD#540074 June 9, 16, 23, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boating, water sports companies will operate from new docks near Cd'A's Harbor Center

COEUR d'ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene is moving ahead with a plan to build a water-based recreation facility just north of Harbor Center on the Spokane River. Council members during Tuesday's council meeting voted 3-2 to accept proposals and enter into lease agreements with Hayden Lake Paddle Board and Jet Ski and KJ Watersports. Councilman Dan Gookin and Councilwoman Kiki Miller were the dissenting votes.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dude, where's my electric car charging station?

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Transportation Department are gathering statewide public feedback on the future placement of electric vehicle charging stations throughout Idaho. An online survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/evidaho and takes about five...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Kids 'Go good' with new sneakers

COEUR d’ALENE — For sixth grade Lakes Middle School student Damian Bosson, the brand new black Nike sneakers with a trademark white swoop were the "perfect fit." Bosson, and four other Lakes students were each awarded a new pair of sneakers thanks to a program called Running Shoes 4 Kids, that was founded by Athol resident Colene Hotmer in 2012.
ATHOL, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Movers & Shakers

Hope Realty in Coeur d'Alene welcomes Chris Curlee as a new agent to its real estate team. Curlee has called North Idaho home for 40 years and raised his four children here in the community. He served 12 years with the U.S. Army and continues to serve veterans in physical therapy through the VA.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Auspicious apples

COEUR d’ALENE — A cooperative effort between Super 1 Foods, Charlie’s Produce and FirstFruits Farm provided over 3,000 pounds of freshly bagged, and much-needed Granny Smith apples to the Community Action Partnership Coeur d’Alene food bank. “The 3-pound bags are nice for the foodbank,” said Charlie’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mysterious crash near Hauser Lake

HAUSER — Local law enforcement is searching for answers after a mysterious car crash Tuesday night. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible traffic collision near Hauser Lake that may have caused a vehicle to go into the water. Deputies reportedly located a vehicle...
HAUSER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A trustees to consider budget, levy Monday

The Coeur d'Alene School Board is holding a public budget hearing at 5 p.m. Monday. Trustees will discuss the 2022-2023 budget. They are also expected to take action on a potential school plant facilities levy. The hearing will be held in Midtown Meeting Center, 1505 N. Fifth St., Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Post Falls Lions leadership installed

The Post Falls Lions Club's 2022-23 leaders were installed Wednesday at the annual barbecue at the Lions Grand Pavilion at Q'emiln Park. The Post Falls Lions were established in 1964 and are dedicated to serving the community and to providing sight and hearing assistance. From left: President Paul Wagner, Joel Nelson, Richard Smith, Bert Thoreson, Ted Macaulay, Rick Steele, Mike Jarrett and Multiple District 19 Council Chair Lyndon Harriman.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

United Way seeks nominees

COEUR d’ALENE — United Way of North Idaho is seeking nominations for its nonprofit volunteer and nonprofit professional of the year awards. The annual awards celebrate individuals who work to make a significant contribution in improving the lives of others. “Living United means supporting programs, people and services...
