City identifies millions of dollars in fees owed
From refuse disposal, rental assistance and liquor law violations, the City has identified 129 accounts that owe a hefty amount of money. Some of the outstanding fees dating back to 1990.
From refuse disposal, rental assistance and liquor law violations, the City has identified 129 accounts that owe a hefty amount of money. Some of the outstanding fees dating back to 1990.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0