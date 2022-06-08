ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City identifies millions of dollars in fees owed

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

From refuse disposal, rental assistance and liquor law violations, the City has identified 129 accounts that owe a hefty amount of money. Some of the outstanding fees dating back to 1990.

