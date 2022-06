BULLHEAD CITY – A new scam was recently brought to Mohave Electric Cooperative’s (MEC’s) attention where individuals were door knocking and claiming to follow up on letters that were supposedly sent to their homes from MEC. This is a scam, and the residents live in areas not serviced by MEC. This comes on the heels of reports that were received a few weeks ago that also involved people claiming to represent TWN and asking for access to property and perhaps the interior of the home.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO