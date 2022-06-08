ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizz Air Says Airline Suffering Major Costs From Chaos At Airports

By Yadarisa Shabong, Pushkala Aripaka
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizz Air said on Wednesday it was suffering significant costs from cancellations and "operational hiccups" at airports, especially in the United Kingdom, as the industry tackles a shortage of air traffic controllers and security staff. The European budget airline forecast an operating loss for its fiscal first quarter, which...

BBC

Why are flights being cancelled?

There has been significant disruption at UK airports, with flights cancelled and long queues ahead of the long weekend. But there is disagreement between the government and industry about the cause of the problems. Staff shortages. Covid restrictions were hugely challenging for the travel industry. Airlines UK, the industry body...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD FRI

British Airways has cancelled more than 120 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Friday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Aberdeen and two to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Jersey.A total of 106 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including four of the nine round-trips to and from Paris CDG and three out of four Bologna links.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'He was the hero of our holiday': Passengers hail pilot who was pictured helping to load luggage onto his plane after their flight from Manchester to Crete was delayed by more than a day

A hero pilot saved hundreds of holidays by getting out of his cockpit and loading luggage on to his plane that was delayed by 32 hours. Passengers watched as the pilot, known only as Simon, rushed to help staff at Manchester Airport after the flight was finally given a 40- minute window to take off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

EasyJet cancellation leaves NI woman 'stranded' in Faro

A woman from Northern Ireland has said she and fellow passengers were "left stranded" in Faro Airport after an EasyJet flight was cancelled. Janice Booth has been holidaying in the Algarve with her family but her return flight to Belfast did not take off. Ms Booth told BBC News NI...
WORLD
BBC

Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication

A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe. Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice. Thousands...
WORLD
BBC

'Carnage' at Bristol Airport as flights delayed and cancelled

Bristol Airport has apologised to customers who experienced delays, last-minute cancellations, and long queues. Passengers posted photographs on social media earlier showing long lines of people outside the terminal building. Some holidays have been cancelled and families have been told to go home after waiting hours at the airport. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Passengers advised to fly with just one bag

Airline passengers should take just one carry-on bag on holiday with them and not check-in luggage to avoid delays, according to industry figures. The GMB union, which represents aviation workers, said if people don't check-in luggage it "limits the disruption". Hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Gatwick Airport apologises to disabled passenger left on plane

Gatwick Airport has apologised to a disabled passenger who was left on a plane for more than an hour and a half after it had landed. Victoria Brignell, who is quadriplegic, said she was initially told it would take 50 minutes to help her from the aircraft. Her treatment has...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Flights Cancelled in Italy as Air Traffic Controllers Strike

MILAN (Reuters) -Travellers faced disruption across Italy on Wednesday as air traffic controllers went on strike and unions also called out workers from budget airlines on four-hour stoppages, prompting the cancellation of hundreds of flights. Around 360 flights have been cancelled with over 4,000 passengers affected, a spokesperson for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Fears grow for summer holidays after flight cancellations

Cancelled flights and delays at airports are fuelling anxiety among UK holidaymakers ahead of the key summer season, travel agents have warned. Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of travel agents, said 30% of calls to its members were from people worried about future bookings. Thousands of travellers are thought to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel updates live – Thousands stranded abroad as Khan blames Brexit for flight chaos

Tens of thousands of Britons are stranded across airports all over Europe after yet another series of flight cancellations as the half-term travel chaos shows no signs of abating.Many families and couples were due to return to the UK on Saturday but 100 flights were cancelled due to the ongoing issues with staff shortages that have plagued airports for months.Dozens of flights have already been cancellled on Sunday, with the biggest issue at Gatwick where Wizz Air, British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights.The lengthy queues, mass cancellations and horrendous delays passengers faced are the fault of Brexit, London mayor Sadiq Khan has said.He has called on the government to relax immigration rules and allow European workers who were employed in the aviation industry before Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic to return in order to plug the labour shortage in the sector.However, transport minister Grant Shapps outright dismissed calls to open the door to more “cheap” foreign workers in a bid to relieve the pressure on the aviation sector.He accused travel bosses of “cutting too far” during the pandemic and said it was up to the sector to solve the issues.
IMMIGRATION

