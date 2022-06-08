Joker 2 Has a Finished Script and a Title

Black Adam's big trailer has people tweeting about Deadpool after Atom Smasher made an appearance. During the clip, you see the DC Comics hero in a big group fight with the JSA. However, a lot of comic book movie fans think that his costume looks a lot like the Merc With A Mouth. Atom Smasher shouldn't feel too bad as most heroes with a red bodysuit get compared to Deadpool. Obviously, with a trailer of this magnitude there was bound to be some social media chatter. Also fanning the flames is the fact that some of the other JSA heroes are relatively well-known like Hawkman and Doctor Fate. (The response to those two online has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive.) So, the Deadpool jokes will probably continue until more footage makes its way out. Check out some of the joking down below.

