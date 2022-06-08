ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joker 2 Has a Finished Script and a Title

By Conner Flynn
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Joker always gets the last laugh. Todd Phillips’ 2019 film grossed over $1 billion and landed Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor to boot. So there was lots of talk about a potential sequel. But was Joker a movie that needed a...

AOL Corp

Jamie Foxx hunts vampires in badass first look at 'Day Shift'

Jamie Foxx is about to kick some major vampire butt in Netflix's Day Shift. Netflix released a first look at the upcoming film as part of its Geeked Week movie showcase. Day Shift stars Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco as vampire hunters. Director J.J. Perry and producer Chad Stahelski both worked on the John Wick films, and in the first look, they talk about bringing the thrills of John Wick to the blood-spattered world of vampires.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Warner Bros is in too deep with Ezra Miller to recast for ‘The Flash’

A timeline of Ezra Miller’s behavior and how Warner Bros plans on proceeding forward with Miller starring as Flash. As The Flash approaches, and marketing begins to ramp up, many are beginning to question what Warner Bros.’s approach will be towards Ezra Miller as their recent scandals have begun to mount.
MOVIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Batgirl movie is an “homage” to Batman: The Animated Series

Directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who had a surprise hit with 2020’s Bad Boys for Life, are gearing up to celebrate the release of Ms Marvel on Disney Plus. They are also busy working on the post-production of upcoming Batgirl DC movie for Warner Bros, which wrapped filming in March.
MOVIES
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Todd Phillips
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s the Staggering Amount Tom Cruise’s Movie Could Make Over Memorial Day Weekend

Iconic actor Tom Cruise started this Memorial Day holiday weekend feeling the need…the need for speed as the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Maverick finally hit theaters across the country. And, this sequel to the 1986 box office smash is set to pull in staggering numbers during this holiday weekend. The film is projected to bring in as much as $151 million during its debut weekend. This is Tom Cruise’s most successful box office film debut to date.
MOVIES
UPI News

Val Kilmer 'overwhelmed' by positive response to 'Top Gun' sequel

May 21 (UPI) -- Val Kilmer wrote on Instagram that he is happy with the response to Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to his 1986 classic, Top Gun. "I'm overwhelmed to see the love and appreciation for Top Gun. I'm feeling very blessed. ⁣Much Love, ⁣<3 VK," Kilmer, who appears as Iceman in a cameo, posted Friday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson "100% Committed" to Building DC Universe For Years

Signing on to a super hero franchise is often a commitment to more than one film for work which can span more than a decade, in some cases. In the case of Dwayne Johnson, becoming Black Adam to the point where a film with him in the part gets released has taken nearly a decade in the first place. Now, following the release of the film's first trailer, Johnson promises he is committed to a long haul with the character where he can further develop the DC universe on the big screen.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

New Predator prequel film Prey premiers August 5th

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Prey. The latest film in the Predator franchise and a prequel to the first four Predator films. Prey has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. The Prey 2022 film is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film on August 5, 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Joaquin Phoenix to Return In Joker 2, Title Also Revealed

Despite back and forth rumors circulating for the last three years, it has finally been announced that a Joker (2019) sequel is happening, and there's even a title too, as well as confirmation on the return of Joaquin Phoenix. Joker took theaters by storm during its release in 2019. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool Trending as Marvel and DC Fans Joke About Atom Smasher's Costume Similarities

Black Adam's big trailer has people tweeting about Deadpool after Atom Smasher made an appearance. During the clip, you see the DC Comics hero in a big group fight with the JSA. However, a lot of comic book movie fans think that his costume looks a lot like the Merc With A Mouth. Atom Smasher shouldn't feel too bad as most heroes with a red bodysuit get compared to Deadpool. Obviously, with a trailer of this magnitude there was bound to be some social media chatter. Also fanning the flames is the fact that some of the other JSA heroes are relatively well-known like Hawkman and Doctor Fate. (The response to those two online has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive.) So, the Deadpool jokes will probably continue until more footage makes its way out. Check out some of the joking down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Poison Ivy Fan Art Imagines Natalie Dormer as Batman Villain

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently dropped their new interpretation of Batman, which started Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman introduced us to new versions of Catwoman, Penguin, and the Riddler. Fans have been waiting to see Catwoman and Poison Ivy team up ever since it was announced that the studio was working on a Gotham City Sirens movie. Gotham City Sirens has since been placed on the back burner and focus has been put on other characters. One fan thinks we could see Poison Ivy in The Batman sequel that was announced at Cinema Con, and he thinks that Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer could fit the role.
MOVIES
