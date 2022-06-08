ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Push your smartphone footage to new frontiers with ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 gimbal

By Sponsored
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

Using a smartphone gimbal is a great way to capture sharp and steady video footage, whether you're a professional content creator or hobbyist wanting to get more from their phone camera when out with family and friends.

Pioneering brand ZHIYUN has just launched its innovative new ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 , a portable and compact smartphone gimbal that joins the SMOOTH Q range to take mobile video creation further than ever before.

Thanks to its portable size, fantastic feature set and intuitive controls, the SMOOTH Q4 enables super-quick shooting on the move, and easy capture of live-streams, vlogs and engaging lifestyle content – whatever your skill level.

The ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 can be unfolded in a matter of moments so that you don't miss a shot. It has a clever arm design and an improved feel and grip compared to the SMOOTH Q3. Once up, an extendable rod makes it possible shoot in landscape or portrait format, as well as a wide range of angles, which really increases the options for creative framing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8TJR_0g41L3BH00

The extendable rod allows you to hold the smartphone further away from you, as well as in different orientations (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iW0dS_0g41L3BH00

The ZHIYUN Smooth Q4 can be operated intuitively with one hand, leaving the other free for expressive movement (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

Given that smartphones are meant to be the ultimate portable recording device, you don't want a heavy gimbal to slow you down. Fortunately, the SMOOTH Q4 only weighs 370g, and it is designed for one-handed operation thanks to the multi-functional control wheel. You simply press it to adjust the brightness or slide to adjust the focal length. In addition, there's a well-organized control panel on the main shaft that keeps settings within easy reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYx8T_0g41L3BH00

The SMOOTH Q4's small sizing at 181 x 108 x 56mm makes it easy to stow away when you've finished filming (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

The right lighting is incredibly important for recording video footage, but you should be able to use the ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 confidently in both bright and low-light environments, as it has a double-sided magnetic fill light at 5500K with four levels of adjustable brightness. This is a boon for videographers who want to create a cinematic storytelling look, even when recording in the dark!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AxAN_0g41L3BH00

The ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 has a tripod stand so that you can use it without having to hold it (Image credit: ZHIYUN)

Shooting footage is only half of the content creation story, and arguably your editing process is just as important. Every ZHIYUN gimbal works alongside a dedicated ZY Cami smartphone app, which is available for iOS and Android.

With the updated ZY CAMI App there are even more SmartShooting capabilities, including a new feature called SMART Templates BTS (Behind the Scenes). This essentially allows the user to film using a selected template, which imitates the BTS camera movement and shows the filmmaker how best to move the camera to shoot the template video. After shooting, users can compare their footage side by side on a split-screen with the template.

Using the ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 alongside the ZY Cami app unlocks a myriad of built-in templates integrated with customized movements, special effects and even music. The idea is everyone can be a master of filmmaking – using just their smartphone.

Other clever movement features include SmartFollow 3.0 to ensure that the subject is always in the centre of the frame, Gesture Control which starts recording with a movement towards the camera and Live Stream Master, which offers clever face-tracking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir6i9_0g41L3BH00

(Image credit: ZHIYUN)
About ZHIYUN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plZYi_0g41L3BH00

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

ZHIYUN is a popular brand in the gimbal market for consumers and pro creatives. ZHIYUN conducts plenty of research and development before releasing new products, and strives to push the boundaries of video creation.
Zhiyun YouTube Channel
Zhiyun on instagram
Zhiyun on Facebook

The ZHIYUN SMOOTH Q4 allows photographers to add cinematic effects to their video creations, the likes of which were once only available in Hollywood movies.

Unlike larger and more cumbersome products that are on the market, it packs a host of clever features into a compact form – one that fits in a small bag yet can be unfolded rather seamlessly when needed in a hurry.

On sale now , content creators and professionals alike are sure to find so many creative ways to use the new SMOOTH Q4 smartphone gimbal from one of the world's most trusted gimbal brands.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Gimbal#Smartphone App#Video Camera#Smart Phone#Ios#Smooth#The Smooth Q3
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Video Doorbell Cameras for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Doing more online shopping means that some more expensive packages will be left on doorsteps, which is why more people are turning to video doorbells. The best video doorbell cameras help you keep an eye out for deliveries, watch for porch pirates, or just check on the weather. Recently, doorbell cameras have also become more affordable, easier to install and significantly smarter. Here are some of the best video doorbells of 2022 to add to your home security setup.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Zoom Lenses for Sony FE Cameras

The best zoom lenses for Sony FE cameras don’t have to cost tons of money. For a professional photographer, that means a lot! What’s more, you often don’t want something that’s going to weigh you down if you’re shooting for an entire day. That’s why we dove into our Reviews Index to find some of the best zoom lenses for Sony camera users just like you. If you’re a passionate photographer who does this as a hobby, you’ll be amazed at how great and affordable these lenses are. Check this out!
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Honor Watch GS 3 with an AMOLED display now available in India

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced the availability of its smartwatch Honor Watch GS 3 in India. The watch comes with a round touch-sensitive AMOLED display, and 4 GB of internal storage. The company says that the Honor Watch GS 3 comes with a built-in microphone and speaker to support...
NFL
TechSpot

Meta abandons development of its dual-camera smartwatch

What just happened? Meta has reportedly halted the development of its dual-camera smartwatch after two years. The potential Apple Watch rival was due to arrive next spring with a $349 price point, but the Facebook parent has put those plans on hold as it works on other wrist-worn devices instead.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

5 must-haves for film students

If you’re a film student looking to pick up a camera to learn with, these are 5 absolutely essential features to look for. Once upon a time, film students had to make do with old Super 8 cameras or analog camcorders to master their craft. Depending on where you learn, of course, you may have access to professional filmmaking equipment, but these days you can pick up your own pro- caliber camera – something that just wasn’t affordable in the past.
MOVIES
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy