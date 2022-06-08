ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Linktree launches new Marketplace directory for users to browse its platform partners and integrations

By Aisha Malik
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinktree’s integration partners at launch for Marketplace include Audiomack, Bandsintown, Cameo, Community, Gleam, GoFundMe, OpenSea, PayPal, Venmo, Reddit, SoundCloud, Spring, Square, Typeform and more. The new partner directory can be found in the Explore Menu in-product and externally on the Linktree website. Linktree says the Marketplace provides a mutually beneficial model...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple’s M1 chips have an ‘unpatchable’ hardware vulnerability, say MIT researchers

It’s Friday, June 10, 2022, and Haje is on the road, so it’s just me today. Before I let you enjoy the weekend, there are a few housekeeping items to address. First, TechCrunch Disrupt will be in person this year, and today is the last day to raise your hand to speak. Second, if you’re attending TC Sessions: Climate next week, we have your inside look on what to expect. Now that those are taken care of, if you’re in the mood to listen to something instead of read, we have you covered. Have a great weekend! — Christine.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Telegram confirms it’ll launch a premium sub this month

Founder Pavel Durov confirmed today a paid offering is coming later this month which will go above and beyond the current free experience — so a premium offer — without, per the post on his Telegram channel, any negative changes to existing features for (non-paying) users. Indeed, the...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Behavioral cybersecurity platform CybSafe raises $28M Series B led by Evolution Equity Partners

Users get microlearning content and personalized “nudges,” available in nine different languages, delivered via a mobile application or browser. The company claims that this approach means that organizations can then “peer into” their workforce’s security behavior, culture and risk reporting to preempt security problems and track improvements over time. CybSafe claims this approach is 40%-60% more effective at influencing certain security behaviors and more helpful for users than the traditional approach to security awareness.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Papercup raises $20M for AI that automatically dubs videos

The promise of AI in this domain, specifically natural language processing, is speeding up the task by creating human-sounding dubs across multiple languages. One British startup pursuing this, Papercup, claims its technology is being employed by media giants Sky News, Discovery, and Business Insider and was used to translate 30 seasons of Bob Ross’ iconic show, “The Joy of Painting.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Lenovo invests in trackpad startup Sensel

Ultimately, the company pivoted to selling its underlying technology to OEMs. Turns out the Morph was quite a good proof of concept for its underlying multitouch, haptic trackpad. It also turns out that a number of laptop manufacturers have been more than happy to license it. Today Sensel announced an...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why some startups don’t want to be called that

When does a startup stop being a startup? It’s a tougher question than it seems — tech companies have found that there’s power in words. Let’s explore! — Anna. “We’re not a startup, we’re a scaleup,” marketing executive Cristina Marcos told me of her employer, interactive content creation platform Genially. This was actually one of the first things she said when we met in person earlier this week, and her emphasis really caught my attention.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps, Apple WWDC review: Blurred lines, new APIs and a brand-new Lock Screen

The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year. Consumers also downloaded 10 billion more apps this year than in 2020, reaching nearly 140 billion in new installs, it found.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Hedge funds plan to buy more crypto amid a down market and potential regulatory clarity

The crypto hedge fund market is evolving as traditional players want to get a slice of the digital asset pool. What seemed like a rare sector is now gaining popularity as the number of specialized crypto hedge funds has grown to over 300 globally, according to PwC’s Global Crypto Hedge Fund report. The total assets under management across crypto hedge funds — not traditional hedge funds — rose 8% year on year to $4.1 billion in 2021. The total crypto market capitalization has fallen about 24% from $1.623 trillion on the year-ago date to $1.234 trillion on June 9, according to CoinMarketCap data.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Embrace the down round (it’s going to be okay, maybe)

That’s a pretty breathtaking drop, and in the world of venture-backed startups, where everyone feels compelled at all times to be “killing it,” the price adjustment could be construed as a black mark against the company. It may be the smartest play, however. Many companies are now...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Middesk raises $57M to automate business verification and underwriting

“When people hear ‘identity,’ they think of ‘identity verification,’ but identity means something different based on who is asking or interested,” Mack told TechCrunch in an email interview. “For a bank, it means simplifying the process of opening commercial bank accounts. For a lender, it means accelerating the process for businesses to access capital. For the government, it means ensuring businesses are registered and paying their taxes appropriately.”
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

UK’s antitrust watchdog finally eyes action on Apple, Google mobile duopoly

Back in December, its preliminary report on the market study also identified concerns and discussed potential remedies for tackling lock-in and opening up the pair’s “largely self-contained ecosystems”, such as by making it easier for consumers to switch and reducing barriers for app developers. The Competition and...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

VCs flock to TikTok to reach the next generation of founders and investors

At the time, Assir ran his own TikTok account, creating satire about corporate life and tech trends, amassing more than 56,000 followers and 2.4 million likes in the process. Meanwhile, Redpoint Ventures had just launched a media operation to connect with the next generation of founders and VCs. The firm figured TikTok was the place to make those associations and Assir would be the one to do it for them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Tatsumeeko wants to bring the metaverse to Discord

This brings the company’s total raised to $8.1 million in two rounds. Tatsu.GG, created for Discord community gamification and engagement, currently claims 60 million users and 1.4 million Discord communities. It was launched in 2016, when its founding team saw an opportunity to create a web3 gaming community on Discord, increasing user retention, acquisition and interaction.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Apple enters the BNPL market as regulation, competition intensify

Apple has been growing as a consumer finance company for some time, most famously thanks to its Apple Pay service and the launch of a branded credit card in recent years. However, while it’s earned a market footprint of sufficient scale as to matter in the consumer financial technology market, it’s not considered a fintech company per se.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey launched a Bitcoin academy in a public housing complex

The initiative aims to provide financial education with an emphasis on Bitcoin as a path to financial freedom, featuring free in-person and online classes taught by Lamar Wilson, who runs content site Black Bitcoin Billionaire, and Najah J. Roberts, founder and CEO of event and education space Crypto Blockchain Plug. The program will run twice per week in late June through September, and program participants will be provided smartphones, MiFi devices and a one-year data plan. There’s even a weekend program aimed toward children.
CELEBRITIES
TechCrunch

Amazon gets into AR shopping with launch of ‘Virtual Try-On for Shoes’

The company says the feature will help brands to better showcase their products while also informing customers’ purchasing decisions. The launch follows the rollout of other virtual try-on technology for athletic shirts this past April, as part of an update to its “Made for You” custom clothing service. In that case, however, the technology was rendering the shirt on an avatar that represents the customer’s body, based on their actual measurements and doesn’t use AR.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Andreessen Horowitz’s Sriram Krishnan on crypto social networking

Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) GP Sriram Krishnan believes the incentive structures of web3 makes the space a natural fit for social networking, he told us on the latest episode of TechCrunch’s crypto podcast Chain Reaction. Krishnan has ample experience at web 2.0 social networking companies; he’s served as an executive at Twitter, Facebook and Snap before joining a16z, which notably just debuted its latest $4.5 billion crypto fund.
MARKETS

