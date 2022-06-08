ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Draw new lines now: The courts must finish the job and order redrawn state Assembly maps

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

In appellate courtrooms tomorrow in Manhattan and Albany, two panels, each of five justices, will hear challenges that the maps now in place for all 150 Assembly districts violate the New York State Constitution and must be redrawn. The highest court in the state, the Court of Appeals, has already decreed that the maps should be void , going into the dustbin with congressional and state Senate districts, but held off pending a direct challenge.

The direct challenges are now here, one from three plaintiffs in Manhattan and the other from the League of Women Voters in Albany .

The shameless defense put forth by Gov. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and their lackeys at the state Board of Elections isn’t that the maps are kosher (which they absolutely are not) but that it’s too late so try again in 10 years for the next redistricting.

That has been their excuse since February, when they said that speed necessitated them enacting their own lines because the Independent Redistricting Commission had failed to submit a second round of maps. They said that there wasn’t enough time, which caused them to violate the Constitution and draw their own maps, even though they had no legal authority to do so. They were wrong then and they are wrong now.

There is time. After the Court of Appeals killed the Senate maps, the special master, Jonathan Cervas, created from scratch new maps for the Senate in 18 days. Senate candidates were then given 20 days to get signatures, instead of the normal 37 days, and the number of signatures was reduced accordingly. Previously qualified contenders were grandfathered in to run in any legitimately drawn district of their choosing. The same can be done for the Assembly.

Should the appellate benches rule this week, the Court of Appeals could decide by early next week. That would have the maps in place by the end of June with petitioning done 20 days later. All in time for an August or September primary for Assembly abiding by the Constitution.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
queenseagle.com

Appellate court tosses Assembly maps

Weeks before New Yorkers get set to vote in State Assembly primary elections, state appellate court judges tossed the recently redrawn Assembly lines, possibly confirming that the upcoming election and the November general election will be the first and last times the districts are used. The Appellate Division, First Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nystateofpolitics.com

Appellate judge tosses state Assembly maps

The New York State Assembly maps adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in February are void, according to a state Appellate Court ruling on Friday. The now-tossed Assembly district lines will remain in place for the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general...
U.S. POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Republican Legislators Push D.A. Recall Bill

ALBANY – With crime rates rising statewide, Republican legislators are taking action to equalize measures taken by the majority Democratic Senate. Assembly and Senate Republicans have introduced an amendment to establish a recall process for district attorneys. The recall would be voted for by the voters within the county...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Daily News

Decision day on the rotten maps: Two judicial panels must rule swiftly on unconstitutional Assembly districts

There is a double chance for right to triumph today as two appellate courts take up the “obviously invalid” (in the words of a Manhattan federal judge) maps for state Assembly districts. Dumping the Assembly maps into the same trash can as the Senate and congressional lines is the duty of the judiciary, following the earlier action of the highest court in New York, the Court of Appeals, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Politician Wins Nomination for Assembly District Seat

Brian Cunningham, former senior aide to State Sen. Kevin Parker, won the nomination for the vacancy in New York State Assembly District 43, which includes Crown Heights, on Sunday, February 20. The nomination happened during a seven-hour meeting at the headquarters of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, as reported by the...
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
The Staten Island Advance

Malliotakis explains her ‘yes’ vote to Democratic gun-control bills, and ‘no’ to overall package

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) supports most of the provisions of the Protecting Our Kids Act, but said the overall package “represented a partisan overreach rather than thoughtful consensus-building.”. The House narrowly passed the bill, which consolidated six individual gun control related bills, on...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Delgado racks up endorsements in quick-start LG campaign

Antonio Delgado has only been lieutenant governor for less than a month. But in rapid succession, he's picked up endorsements in his election bid ahead of this month's Democratic primary. The former congressman from the Hudson Valley is attempting what would be an unusual feat in New York politics: Launching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Courts#State Senate#State Assembly#Politics State#The Court Of Appeals#The State#Board Of Elections
cityandstateny.com

Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Lisa Hofflich out of senate race

Lisa Hofflich, who had been running for the state senate seat currently held by Alessandra Biaggi, has announced she’s ending her campaign. The decision comes after the finalized senate redistricting maps dropped last month. “This was not an easy decision, but the new district no longer includes my home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Leader Newspaper

Endorsement: Tom Suozzi for Governor

US Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) should be a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination for Governor. A common-sense pragmatic Democrat, who was a highly-successful Mayor of Glen Cove, a two-term County Executive of Nassau County, and a three-term leader in the US Congress - co-founder of the bi-partisan "Problem Solvers Caucus." Suozzi blends the best of progressive values with a hard-headed practical approach to keeping people safe, fighting for good jobs, and promoting independent small businesses.
GLEN COVE, NY
Daily News

Outraged NYers join ‘March for Our Lives’ in latest call for Congressional action on gun control

Hundreds of outraged New Yorkers joined the national “March for Our Lives” protest Saturday, calling once more for Congress to take action in the wake of recent mass shootings. “No more silence, end gun violence!” the crowd chanted as they crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into Manhattan. Many city teachers joined in the march only six weeks after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul's administration clarifies body armor ban

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is clarifying the state's so-called "ban" on the sale of body armor, admitting it actually took action that doesn't apply to the ballistic protection used by the Buffalo gunman. CBS2's Tony Aiello has a look at the governor's rhetoric, versus the law's reality.READ MORE: New York enacts sweeping gun control laws in wake of Buffalo shooting and other gun violence  Hochul signed a bill she says bans the sale of body armor. She tweeted about the body armor ban, and spoke about it, too. "No longer will we allow the sale of body vests...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy