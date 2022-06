NOTICE TO ALL Persons Having Claims Against The Estate of Teresa C. Soto, Deceased. Notice is given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Teresa C. Soto were issued on May 31, 2022, in Cause 2022-PR-00201-4, pending in County Court at Law No. 4, Nueces County, TX, to Severa C. Soto. All persons having claims against this estate currently being administered are required to present them within the time and as prescribed by law, addressed in care of Representative, Estate of Teresa C. Soto, and presented at 6913 Witts Way, Corpus Christi, TX 78414. Dated: May 31, 2022. Severa C. Soto, Independent Administrator.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO