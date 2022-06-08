ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airports across region receive FAA grants

 3 days ago

De Queen – J. Lynn Helms-Sevier County Airport, $66,513 for taxilane construction. Hot Springs – Memorial Field, $411,125, improve airport drainage and erosion control. Malvern – Malvern Municipal, $1,207,584, extending runway...

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 9, 2022: If a tree falls in the woods, it’s going to be cut to pieces here

South Arkansas got great news this week out of our woodlands. PotlatchDeltic said it will invest $131 million at its Waldo mill for upgrades to the log yard and planer, a new saw line, and a new continuous dry kiln. Its annual capacity for board feet of dimensional lumber will be raised about 30 percent, to 275 million feet annually. There won’t be any new jobs at the mill as a result of this project, but the modern equipment will raise the mill’s efficiency significantly. We’re not keen about figures employers often estimate for “indirect” jobs that a new plant or improvement will create. Indirect employment is essentially outside of PotlatchDeltic’s control. The company’s estimate is that 55 new indirect jobs will be created – presumably more loggers, log truck drivers and the associated businesses that keep loggers logging and drivers driving will be needed to fill higher lumber production needs. But it’s still good. It keeps people who are associated with PotlatchDeltic but who don’t work there more fully employed. Maybe they’ll hire more people. We’ll see. The mill expansion is a boon to South Arkansas residents who own timberland. Our region has an over-abundance of wood and the PotlatchDeltic expansion will make a small dent in it. Also coming as great news is the report that a New York investment group, Astara Capital Partners, has bought and will reopen the shuttered Victory Lumber sawmill in Camden. This will help Ouachita County regain jobs that were lost, and we presume that the New York partnership will make millions of dollars in upgrades to make the lumber mill the best it can be. We’re confident that more good news will be coming as industry continues to recognize South Arkansas’ tree-mendous resources.
WALDO, AR
New Shreveport center treats oncological, neurological and cardiological conditions

SHREVEPORT, LA -- The new $19.5 million, 23,000 square-foot Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) facility officially opened its doors this week, bringing to fruition a milestone project in the ongoing expansion of Louisiana’s life sciences sector. The new CMIT facility adds new state-of-the-art equipment and consolidates research,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, June 7

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 7, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed June 2. Nevada. Sherrie Goodwin, A/K/A Sherrie Hutches,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Jason Olive will head AGFC's Fisheries Division

Jason Olive of El Dorado has been chosen to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s efforts in fisheries management, hatchery production and aquatic conservation as chief of the agency’s Fisheries Division. Olive replaces former Fisheries Chief Ben Batten, who was promoted to AGFC deputy director at the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UAMS Rockefeller Cancer Institute providing more support to cancer patients

The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute is implementing a new statewide patient navigation program to help cancer patients across the state access needed prevention, screening, treatment and support services. The program serves all Arkansans regardless of provider. "We know advances in cancer treatment may not reach underserved communities, especially...
MAGNOLIA, AR

