Ms. Marvel - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

By SpoilerTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Ms. Marvel has started airing on Disney+. This post will be bumped during the season as...

epicstream.com

New Ms. Marvel Trailer Confirms the Return of Spider-Man: No Way Home Character

We're now two days away before Ms. Marvel finally hits Disney+ and fans have been looking forward to seeing Kamala Khan's debut in the MCU after being a fan-favorite character in the comics for years. As usual, the majority of the plot details are still under wraps and now they have released a new preview of the series which confirms the return of a character who appeared in a recent MCU film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Star Admits Disappointment on [SPOILER] Death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness serves as an extensive understanding of how the Multiverse concept will pave the way for the future of the franchise. Aside from the multiversal leaps of Benedict Cumberbatch's titular hero, the sequel also highlighted Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff as she fully descends to her comic book counterpart, the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Spot Old Elizabeth Olsen Interview Where She Said Doctor Strange 2's Scarlet Witch Storyline Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Doctor Strange 2 took Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff into the darkest version of Scarlet Witch persona – the one that lays waste to the Marvel Universe and threatens reality itself. Many fans were hoping that Multiverse of Madness would turn Wanda into an ally of Doctor Strange, rather than following Marvel Comics history by painting her as a dangerous and unstable villain, and so backlash to Doctor Strange 2 is understandable. However, the debate about Scarlet Witch's murderous turn and/or Wanda's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hit an interesting new bump, as Marvel fans have unearthed an old interview where Elizabeth Olsen seemed to wish (or hex?) this into existence!
MOVIES
#Ms Marvel#Episodes
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Surprises Players With New Ms. Marvel Freebie

Alongside adding a new Ms. Marvel outfit, Crystal Dynamics has surprised Marvel's Avengers fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a new Ms. Marvel freebie or, more specifically, a set of new Ms. Marvel freebies, presumably to accompany the new Disney+ show. Unfortunately, the freebie isn't anything major, but it's more than what Ms. Marvel fans have received previously, which is a whole lot of nothing. While Crystal Dynamics has showered some heroes -- like Captain America and Iron Man -- with MCU suits, Ms. Marvel players have had to settle for scraps. The new freebies aren't suits though, but nameplates, which means anyone can enjoy them.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Ms. Marvel’ Head Writer EP Bisha K. Ali On Barrier-Breaking Series; Iman Vellani Talks Earth-616 Vs. 199999 – Hero Nation Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Similar to how Black Panther made the Marvel Cinematic Universe more inclusive, Ms. Marvel is another breakthrough for the superhero brand in regards to representation and depiction on screen, specifically those of the Muslim faith. You can listen to our great conversation with series head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali and lead actress Iman Vellani below: While the series is another great notch in the multiverse thread, it’s undertaken with a warm, nuanced, heartfelt touch. “The heart in that is that every single creative involved in this, either is now very close to or is...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's Thunderbolts Movie Confirmed to Be In the Works

For the past few years, there have been rumors and speculations that Marvel Studios is working on a film centering on the Thunderbolts team. We haven't heard any official confirmation from the studio yet, but fans have expressed their interest and excitement about the potential project. Now, it looks like the film is actually happening as they have found a director to oversee it.
MOVIES
Vice

‘Ms. Marvel’ Is What Disney Does Best

Between Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Fire Island, and Red, this has been a banner year for media by and about Asian people. Ms. Marvel joins that field, specifically focusing on South Asian Muslims in this superhero story. As fun as it is, the first episode feels a lot like a by-the-numbers teen comedy about a South Asian family, because it basically is.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.13 -...

Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett), along with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica), have now discovered that the cabal of foes coalescing to bring down the Power of Three are actually working for an ancient evil that’s been laying dormant since the dawn of magic. This powerful dark force — known as the Lost One — will be the ultimate test of the strength of the newly discovered sisterhood; forcing them to rekindle their connection…or face the destruction of magic itself.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Boys - Renewed for a 4th Season?

Looks like Amazon have renewed The Boys for a 4th Season. Production Weekly is reporting that Production is in Active Development. We'll post official confirmation when Amazon makes the announcement.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

American Rust - Renewed for a 2nd Season by Amazon Freevee after being cancelled by Showtime

Crime drama from Oscar-nominee Dan Futterman and Tony Award-nominee Adam Rapp portrays the familiar realities of small-town American life. CULVER CITY, California—June 9, 2022—Today, Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) announced it will pick up a second season of American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Produced by Boat Rocker and executive produced by Daniels, Dan Futterman, and Adam Rapp, the second season of the compelling crime drama set in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town will stream exclusively on Freevee.
CULVER CITY, CA
spoilertv.com

The Muppets Mayhem - Saara Chaudry & Anders Holm Join Cast

Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society, Holly Hobbie) and Anders Holm (Workaholics, Inventing Anna) have joined the cast of the Disney+ live-action series The Muppets Mayhem. Chaudry will star as series regular Hannah, Nora’s (Lilly Singh) younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.15 - Waiting for Superman (Season Finale) - Press Release

SEASON FINALE - Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022.
TV SERIES
thedailytexan.com

‘Ms. Marvel’ takes on new style compared to its predecessors

High schooler Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a big fan of the Avengers, more specifically Captain Marvel. When her parents don’t allow her to go to AvengerCon, a convention celebrating Earth’s mightiest heroes, she calls on her friend Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz) to help her sneak out. After their successful arrival at the convention, Kamala discovers her true identity. The first episode of “Ms. Marvel” premiered on Disney+ on June 8 and will continue weekly until the end of the season.
COMICS
spoilertv.com

Breeders - Episode 3.09 - No More Part One - Press Release

Jim and Jackie are both struggling under their new circumstances. Luke has to choose between Jacob and Ruby. At Alex's 65th birthday party, Ally meets someone who makes her see Paul in a new light. Written by Simon Blackwell; directed by Ollie Parsons.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Every Single Movie You Should Watch Before You See 'Ms. Marvel'

The years-long streaming war between networks like Hulu, Peacock, and Netflix is far from over. But Disney Plus just pulled out the big guns with the release of its newest coming-of-age superhero comedy series. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway. While showrunners over at Marvel have...
MOVIES

