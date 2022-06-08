Ms. Marvel - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Alongside adding a new Ms. Marvel outfit, Crystal Dynamics has surprised Marvel's Avengers fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a new Ms. Marvel freebie or, more specifically, a set of new Ms. Marvel freebies, presumably to accompany the new Disney+ show. Unfortunately, the freebie isn't anything major, but it's more than what Ms. Marvel fans have received previously, which is a whole lot of nothing. While Crystal Dynamics has showered some heroes -- like Captain America and Iron Man -- with MCU suits, Ms. Marvel players have had to settle for scraps. The new freebies aren't suits though, but nameplates, which means anyone can enjoy them.
Comments / 0