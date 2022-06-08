ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Bank approves $1.49 billion in support for Ukraine - PM

 3 days ago
KYIV, June 8 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $1.49 billion in financial support for Ukraine to help pay wages for social workers and civil servants, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

"Funding will be used to pay wages for social workers & civil servants. Recovery & victory will be the victory of democracy & whole civilized world," the Ukrainian politician tweeted.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

