ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds aim to extend rotation hot streak vs. D-backs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYUsa_0g41IJKH00

The Cincinnati Reds will look for more strong starting pitching when they aim for their third straight win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Rookie Reds starters Hunter Greene and Graham Ashcraft combined for 13 consecutive shutout innings as Cincinnati captured the first two games of the four-game series.

Greene fired seven one-hit innings in a rain-shortened, 7-0 win on Monday. Ashcraft followed with six scoreless frames in Cincinnati’s 14-8 victory on Tuesday.

With eight runs in the final two innings of the latest defeat, the Diamondbacks snapped an offensive drought of 26 innings, dating back to the sixth inning of a 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (4-3, 3.66 ERA) on Wednesday. The right-hander held the Pirates to three runs, two earned, over five innings on Friday, earning an 8-6 win.

Kelly is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against Cincinnati, allowing just three runs over 12 innings in those appearances. Kelly did not factor in the decision in his latest start against the Reds, on April 21, 2021 in Cincinnati, when he allowed three runs in five innings.

The Reds will counter with Mike Minor (0-1, 11.25 ERA). The left-hander will be making his second start since missing the season’s first two months due to left shoulder soreness. Minor was roughed up by the Washington Nationals on Friday. He surrendered five runs on six hits — including three home runs — over just four innings, taking an 8-5 loss.

Minor is 2-0 with two saves and a 1.52 ERA in five career appearances (three starts) against the Diamondbacks. The 34-year-old veteran has 21 strikeouts and five walks in 23 2/3 innings against Arizona.

Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez is expect to miss three to six weeks with right forearm soreness following an MRI. Gutierrez reported tightness in his forearm following a one-inning relief appearance vs. the Nationals on Friday. The MRI revealed a Grade 1 ulnar collateral ligament sprain but no serious injury, according to Bell.

“Guty is going to be no-throw for two weeks and then built back up,” Bell said. “I heard from Guty and he was thrilled it wasn’t something worse. It’ll be tough not having him for about a month, but in the big picture, it’s really good news.”

The Diamondbacks got some good news Tuesday night when Pavin Smith drilled a Graham Ashcraft 98 mph cut fastball to left for a fourth-inning single. It snapped a string of 30 consecutive Arizona batters retired dating back to a leadoff bunt single Monday night. But even the streak-ending play finished poorly for Arizona, as Smith was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit to a double.

“I think it compounds itself, because one guy and then the next will try to do too much to be the one that’s going to get this thing to turn around,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “But it’s not a one-guy train, it’s a nine-man train. …

“From what it looks like, they’re trying to do too much pull-side damage. We’re not a pull-side team, and I just think we need to (let the ball travel) and see it and get it into that area (of the strike zone) where we can do the damage, and that’s in the middle of the middle of the field.”

Arizona trailed 9-0 before finally ending its scoreless streak on Geraldo Perdomo’s eighth-inning grand slam. Ketel Marte added a homer in the eighth, and the Diamondbacks scored three more in the ninth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Washington State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Rockies on home winning streak

LINE: Padres -224, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak. San Diego has a 16-11 record in home games and a 36-22 record overall. The Padres are 19-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Reds look to break losing streak in game against the Cardinals

LINE: Cardinals -174, Reds +150; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals after losing three in a row. St. Louis has a 33-26 record overall and a 17-11 record at home. The Cardinals have a 27-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Nationals go deep, extend Brewers' losing streak to 7 games

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Keibert Ruiz hit home runs on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat Milwaukee 11-5 Friday night, extending the Brewers’ losing streak to a season-high seven games. Nelson Cruz and Maikel Franco also homered for the Nationals, who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
Merrill Kelly
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Torey Lovullo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#The Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy