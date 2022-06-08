Vanderbilt Tech Boot Camps Surpass 1,000 Graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – Three Tennessee State University students have been selected to participate in the inaugural class of Apple’s Engineering & Innovation (E&I) Program. The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced that Derrion Boyce, Ashleigh Thomas and Tenille Cochran are the TSU Apple Scholars for the program.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center says they need 100 medical assistants. They are the medical workers who take your height, weight, and blood pressure when you go to the doctor. In a Nashville State Community College classroom, students in the seats usually study to get a job....
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - Doxo's recently released State by State Bill Pay Market report shows, among other things, that Tennessee is the #37th most expensive state for household bills. The report also found that on average, residents of Tennessee spend $1,734 per month on their 10 most common household bills, which is 13.4% lower than the national average of $2,003.
It’s a bittuva gentlemen’s agreement, she said, and I was happy to hear it. “No Mow May,” my neighbor said, describing the choice some Wilson County pasture owners make to bypass cutting their fields for a month each spring. “It’s a way to allow the pollinators to do their thing, and the bees and the butterflies and flowers and vegetables are happy.”
Wawa has big growth plans for Music City. The convenience store retailer plans to enter Tennessee, opening its first store in the state in 2025, in Nashville. Wawa said it sees the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. The expansion into Tennessee comes as...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. —Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, will be observed with three events this year: Authors Night on June 16, Kaleidoscope on June 17, and the Juneteenth celebration on June 18. All three events will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and are free to attend.
Tennessee State men's basketball just secured a commitment from a three-star prospect in its own backyard.
NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville General Hospital’s research of new locations is well-known and was previously reported in the media (Nashville Post 1/17/19 and the Tennessean 11/10/20). Nashville General Hospital’s relocation initiative is good for Metro taxpayers, Metro residents, Metro employees and Meharry Medical College. The relocation initiative does not seek taxpayer money to fund the construction of our community’s new hospital.
The development of an opposable thumb in mankind is what has moved us beyond other animals, allowing us to make tools, eat more meat, and evolve a bigger brain. About seven million years ago, we grew a long thumb and shorter fingers allowing us to touch our thumbs to our other fingers. This is why our ancestors were able to throw a spear to kill wild game and hold a writing implement to record our history. However, because we use the thumb joint so much, thumb carpometacarpal (CMC) osteoarthritis is quite common. It affects up to 11% of men and 33% of women in their 50s and 60s. However, in the mid-1980s a successful surgical procedure was developed to return movement to the joint and relieve pain.
Four new principals are stepping into leadership roles with RCS for the 22-23 school year. All come with incredible experience in education and leadership. Justin Smith, Blackman High School principal: Smith has worked in education since 2001, most recently as an assistant principal at Blackman High School. He’s served previously as an instructional coach and teacher.
Ultium Cells ceremonially commemorated its installation of the final steel beam for its facility in progress Wednesday morning. The 2.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to commence production in late 2023. That projection for the completion of the $2.3 billion project is considered a continuation of the momentum thus far, which finished the steel structure for the building in just six months. It is a critical step in GM’s journey to the all-electric, zero-emissions fleet by 2035.
Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […]
Hot chicken is Nashville’s most famous dish. It has a cult following, a mythological backstory and humble beginnings. But it is much more than just a meal — it tells a story about gentrification and race in Nashville. We take a deep dive into what hot chicken says...
Doctor dismayed that Green opposed "Protect Our Kids Act" Following passage of the "Protect our Kids Act" in the U.S. House of Representatives last night, Nashville ER physician Dr. Katrina Green expressed disappointment that Congressman and doctor Mark Green voted against the legislation.
NASHVILLE (WBRC) - Former Alabama star Jay Barker has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after an incident in Tennessee in January 2022. Barker was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an affidavit said that Barker tried to hit his wife and a friend with his car, but missed. He was found guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanor.
Jaylen Jones has been on Tennessee State University’s radar for some time. The three-star point guard for East Nashville Magnet School first talked to TSU men’s basketball coach Penny Collins when he was an eighth grader, and he received an official offer from the Tigers a year later.
An early morning shooting in downtown Nashville has tourists on edge. A 31-year-old man was critically wounded around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning just outside of the Pancake Pantry, near the intersection of Third Avenue South and Malloy Street.
Mayor John Cooper, Sen. Brenda Gilmore, Council member Freddie O’Connell, representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other elected officials joined the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Randee Rogers Apartments, a 100-unit mixed-income development, including 50 NEW affordable apartments.
