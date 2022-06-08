ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India's central bank raises interest rate to fight inflation

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate to 4.9% from 4.4%, the second such hike in the last three weeks to contain inflation. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the...

www.sfgate.com

The Guardian

Chris Patten: ‘We have a populist government that is – fatally – not popular’

A few minutes after the result of Monday’s confidence vote in the prime minister was announced, I spoke to Chris Patten on the phone. The former Conservative party chairman and current rebellious Tory peer was dismayed to see the “Johnson cult still hanging on”. He described the government as “shameful and seedy”. “The most depressing thing is I’ve been watching interviews with ministers this evening,” he said, “and the titles alone are so depressing. Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for Brexit opportunities. If ever there as a contradiction in terms it is that. And nobody should ever see the words ‘Nadine Dorries’ and ‘culture secretary’ in the same sentence.”
Shaktikanta Das
Reuters

Ukraine says still controls Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds

KYIV, June 12 (Reuters) - Bitter fighting raged in Sievierodonetsk, but the region's governor said Ukraine remained in control of an industrial area and chemical plant in the eastern city where hundreds of civilians are sheltering from incessant Russian shelling. A Russia-backed separatist group on Saturday claimed 300 to 400...
EUROPE

