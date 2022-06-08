ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Crews respond to house fire in Washington Township

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Fire Truck Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Crews were called to battle a house fire in Washington Township early Wednesday morning.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that crews were called to a fire in the 2500 block of Goodfield Point around 3:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, crews reported seeing fire coming from the attic and back of the house.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries.

We will update this story as we learn more.

