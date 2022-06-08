ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbecue salmon dish put on back burner, but not forgotten

By GINNA PARSONS Daily Journal
 2 days ago
For the past 10 days, our daughter, Jennifer, and granddaughter, Zoie, have been visiting from Southern California. (Son-in-law stayed behind to work.)

I did not birth Jenn, but I did help raise her and, truth be told, she's more like me than my other two kids, whether she likes to admit it or not!

We don't get to see this family very often, so when they do come for an extended stay, we like to prepare or treat them to some of their favorite foods.

No. 1 on Zoie's list was fried catfish, so one day while I was at work, Charlie and the girls went to Shiloh, Tennessee, to Hagy's Catfish Hotel. Another day, we had pulled-pork sandwiches. And of course, a trip to Tupelo wouldn't be complete without Vanelli's pizza.

One meal I had planned to make, but didn't get around to, was this barbecue salmon. Charlie and I will just have to enjoy it ourselves, maybe with a side of creamy potatoes and some fresh green beans.

BARBECUE ROASTED SALMON

1/4 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skinned

2 tablespoons brown sugar

4 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Lemon wedges

Combine pineapple juice, lemon juice and salmon fillets in a ziptop plastic bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Remove fish from bag; discard marinade. Combine sugar, chili powder, lemon zest, cumin, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Rub over fish.

Place fish in an 11x7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges. Serves 4.

RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
