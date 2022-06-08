Indians 9, Clippers 6

As they look to flush their 33-49 lemon of a season down the sewer lines, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to have one particular course of action in mind. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that the Lakers will “aggressively” try to buy their way into the second round of the NBA Draft later this month.
Magic Johnson covers all the basic stats and highlights better than ESPN's SportsCenter does these days. Johnson, already famous for being an NBA legend, has gained a major following on Twitter because of his unique tweeting style. The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard isn't afraid to keep things simple...
Lou Williams is part of a relatively small group of individuals who have had the privilege of playing for both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent interview, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner dropped a truth bomb on why he’d easily pick the Clippers over the Lakers.
