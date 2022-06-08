Savvy Deals: Great grocery bargains and a couple of freebies

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save:

• FREE JCP Kids Zone Event: Come to the JCPenney Kids Zone on June 11 between 11 a.m. and noon. JCPenney is offering a FREE “Baseball Keychain” craft kit! Also, parents get a 10% off coupon for use in the store on the day of the event. For more information, go to www.jcpenney.com/m/kids-club.

• Burger King FREE fries offer (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Sign up for Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards (www.bk.com/signup) by 6/20/22 to get free fries (any size) with any purchase! Once you enroll, you will get this freebie for the rest of 2022.

• FREE Planet Fitness Membership: Planet Fitness is offering a FREE Planet Fitness Membership during summer for teens ages 14-19. Sign up for this promotion or get more information here: www.planetfitness.com/summerpass/preregistration.

• Pizza Hut Book It Program Enrollment Open (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Homeschool enrollment for the popular Pizza Hut Book-It Program is open for summer! You can enroll your children ages 4-12 in the Camp BOOK IT program through 8/31/22. (www.bookitprogram.com/). By participating in the program, your children will earn a free, one-topping Personal Pan Pizza when they meet their individual reading goals each month.

