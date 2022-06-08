ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Savvy Deals: Great grocery bargains and a couple of freebies

By Sean Fields
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter "Lubbock Savvy Shopper" in the search tool).

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save:

• FREE JCP Kids Zone Event: Come to the JCPenney Kids Zone on June 11 between 11 a.m. and noon. JCPenney is offering a FREE “Baseball Keychain” craft kit! Also, parents get a 10% off coupon for use in the store on the day of the event. For more information, go to www.jcpenney.com/m/kids-club.

• Burger King FREE fries offer (Thanks to BrandEating.com): Sign up for Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards (www.bk.com/signup) by 6/20/22 to get free fries (any size) with any purchase! Once you enroll, you will get this freebie for the rest of 2022.

• FREE Planet Fitness Membership: Planet Fitness is offering a FREE Planet Fitness Membership during summer for teens ages 14-19. Sign up for this promotion or get more information here: www.planetfitness.com/summerpass/preregistration.

• Pizza Hut Book It Program Enrollment Open (Thanks to FreebieShark.com): Homeschool enrollment for the popular Pizza Hut Book-It Program is open for summer! You can enroll your children ages 4-12 in the Camp BOOK IT program through 8/31/22. (www.bookitprogram.com/). By participating in the program, your children will earn a free, one-topping Personal Pan Pizza when they meet their individual reading goals each month.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.

