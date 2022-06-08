ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China hails "iron-clad" Cambodia ties as work begins on naval base

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acLJt_0g419rbh00

PHNOM PENH, June 8 (Reuters) - A Chinese official said on Wednesday an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia was bolstered by military cooperation, as work began on a China-funded upgrade of Cambodia's biggest naval base that has raised U.S. concern about China's growing influence.

Cambodian Minister of Defence Tea Banh dismissed fears that Cambodia would let China build a military base on its soil, saying any country could use the facilities at the Ream naval base, while Cambodia was open to accepting military assistance from anyone.

"As a strong pillar of the iron-clad partnership, China Cambodia military cooperation is in the fundamental interests of our two nations and two peoples," China's ambassador to Cambodia, Wang Wentian, said in a speech at a ground-breaking ceremony at the base on the Gulf of Thailand.

The United States has raised "serious concerns" about China's involvement with the base saying it undermines regional security.

Last year, the United States accused Cambodia of not being transparent about China's role in upgrading the facility. read more

Cambodia-U.S. ties have been frayed for years over U.S. accusations that long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen and his ruling party have stifled democracy through the persecution of the opposition.

Hun Sen, dismissing such concerns, has moved close to China, which is by far the biggest investor in Cambodia.

The new port, near important shipping lanes and the contested South China Sea, will be deepened to allow larger military ships to dock, and will include a maintenance facility, drydock slipway and pier. read more

Underlining Cambodia's warm ties with China, Tea Banh this week posted pictures on social media of him taking a dip in the sea with Wang near the base.

But Tea Banh was also keen to allay fears in the United States and the region that Cambodia might open the door to China's military.

"The Kingdom of Cambodia will not allow a foreign military base on its own territory," he said in a speech on Wednesday.

Reporting by ChanThul Prak; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hun Sen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Iron#Naval Base#Phnom Penh#Chinese#Cambodian
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy