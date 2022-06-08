Special Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olsburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Riley and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO