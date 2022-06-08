ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pottawatomie; Riley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL RILEY AND NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Olsburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Riley and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS

