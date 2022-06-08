Special Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
