Lessons of the river: What doesn’t kill you, only makes you stronger and wiser

WARSAW — Our Memorial Day weekend river trip turned out to be more of an adventure than we’d bargained for.

Curtis Casto and I swamped our fully loaded boats in the recently created rapids at the old Six Mile Dam site. The surging current swept my boat against a downed tree and sent some of Curtis’ gear careening downstream without him.

I lost a spare paddle and a few other non-essentials.

As reported in previous columns, the state removed Six Mile Dam on the Walhonding River two years ago. Ohio Department of Natural Resources engineers expected the river to flow mainly around the right of an island just above where the dam had been. The river had other ideas; it opted to divert most of its flow through the left channel.

ODNR later tried to remedy the problem by making an opening in a causeway across the left channel to accommodate small watercraft. Meanwhile, the river has gnawed away at the island and dramatically altered the river’s dynamics. This has created a class III rapid in the right channel when the river levels are up. (Class III rapids are characterized by irregular waves, which can swamp canoes and kayaks.)

Heavy rains create the perfect storm on the Walhonding River

On Memorial Day weekend, recent heavy rains created the perfect storm.

We planned to keep to the left and would have gotten through unscathed. But Curtis went right at the foot of the island and I followed so I could come to his aid if needed.

We stopped in an eddy along the right bank, got out and scouted the rapids. From our vantage point, it looked doable. The waves turned out to be far more irregular than they appeared and filled the boats with water as we passed through.

Powered by pure adrenalin, I managed to wrestle my canoe from a downed tree where it had lodged and dragged it to the bank. I had properly sealed and secured my river bags and other gear with straps. Everything was dry with the exception of my wallet and a few energy bars.

Curtis didn’t fare as well. He had to get back into his kayak and chase some of his gear down the river — ending up in Coshocton, some eight miles downstream.

Three-day paddling trip continues after a good night's sleep

Meanwhile, I sorted out our gear and set up camp at Whispering Falls Campground. Fortunately both our cellphones came through unscathed and Curtis was able to contact me and report on his progress. His son drove to Coshocton from Mount Vernon and brought him, his kayak, and gear back upstream to the campground.

River trip ends:Curtis Casto's Ohio River kayaking trip ends: Life’s about knowing when to say when

After a good night’s sleep, we continued our three-day trip to a friend’s campsite near Copeland Island, about four miles downstream of Dresden.

For the record, this was only the second time in 42 years of canoe camping that I’ve capsized in a fully loaded boat. So I don’t feel too bad about that.

What went wrong? And what went right?

Let’s start with wrong. Inadequate scouting. I’ll take the rap for that. I should have driven back into the Whispering Falls Campground before we started our trip at Mohawk Dam. From there, I would have gotten a better perspective of the river.

Also, Curtis learned the importance of properly sealing river bags and securing gear in the boat. Fortunately his sleeping bag and other essentials stayed dry. I’ll write more about securing gear in a future column.

What did we do right?

No. 1, we put on our life vests before getting into our boats at Mohawk Dam.

No. 2, once we capsized, we kept our boats between ourselves and obstacles as we worked to regain control and drag them ashore. Otherwise we could have been pinned and drowned or severely injured.

The only thing injured was our pride. That’s a good thing because it makes you determined to learn from your mistakes and strive to do better.