Our play-off experience back in 1990 was very different from the one we experienced 20 odd days ago. From the euphoria of stuffing the mags in their own backyard we had the disappointment of simply not showing up at Wembley – and it seemed as if we’d spend a summer licking our wounds, dusting ourselves down and going again, while Swindon took their place in the top flight.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO