ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos, Walton-Penner Announce Record-Setting Sale Agreement

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Etfnx_0g4196e900

Pat Bowlen's successors have arrived.

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family on Tuesday jointly announced a purchase and sale agreement, a blockbuster franchise acquisition that rewrites both NFL and North American sports history.

The club's new ownership group is comprised of Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner, and son-in-law Greg Penner as the Broncos — previously controlled by the Pat Bowlen Trust — reportedly will sell for a U.S.-record $4.65 billion, more than double what David Tepper paid for the Carolina Panthers ($2.275 billion) in 2018.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In their joint statement, the parties noted the agreement is contingent on "the satisfaction of customary closing procedures." The transaction is subject to the league's finance committee and requires formal approval from other team owners.

"We are thrilled to be selected to move forward with the purchase of the Denver Broncos!" Rob Walton said in his statement. "Carrie, Greg and I are inspired by the opportunity to steward this great organization in a vibrant community full of opportunity and passionate fans.

"Having lived and worked in Colorado, we've always admired the Broncos. Our enthusiasm has only grown as we've learned more about the team, staff and Broncos Country over the last few months.

"We look forward to earning the confidence and support of the NFL as we take the next step in this process. When the necessary approval procedures are met, our family is excited to share more with Broncos fans, the organization and the community."

Broncos president Joe Ellis, who managed the aforementioned trust since 2014, released a personal statement on Bowlen's successors, which also include Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, Chair of the Board of Starbucks Corporation, and director of JPMorgan Chase.

"I have enjoyed getting to know Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner throughout this process," Ellis said. "Learning more about their background and vision for the Denver Broncos, I am confident that their leadership and support will help this team achieve great things on and off the field.

"I sincerely appreciate the cooperation of our football leadership, executive team and staffs at both UCHealth Training Center and Empower Field at Mile High over the last few months and years. We also want to recognize the work of Allen & Company and Proskauer Rose, which have guided us through this process in a timely and efficient manner.

"While this purchase and sale agreement is pending approval from the NFL's finance committee and league ownership, today marks a significant step on the path to an exciting new chapter in Broncos history."

With a net worth approaching $59 billion , Walton will become the NFL's richest owner by an extremely wide margin, dwarfing Tepper's $16.7 billion valuation.

Because of his extraordinary wealth, as well as the trust's fiduciary responsibility to sell for the highest cost, the 77-year-old staved off three additional groups that submitted their final Broncos bids late Monday afternoon: Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano, Josh Harris, and Justin and Mat Ishbia.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos sell for record $4.65 billion price

The Denver Broncos are no longer for sale. The team announced on Twitter Tuesday that it has entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Although an official price has yet to be revealed, Mike Klis of 9News reported Tuesday that the deal is for a U.S. sports-franchise record $4.65 billion. The Walton-Penner group’s purchase dwarfs the previous record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Penner
Person
David Tepper
Person
Mellody Hobson
Person
Pat Bowlen
Person
Rob Walton
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Panthers#American Football#North American#The Pat Bowlen Trust#Free
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Derek Carr Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Two weeks ago, the Raiders brought in Colin Kaepernick for a workout. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, veteran quarterback Derek Carr commented on this potential pairing. When asked if Kaepernick would be potentially welcomed in the Raiders' locker room, Carr responded, "We'd get along great." This response from Carr should...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Spun

Look: Packers Quarterback's Hairstyle Going Viral Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert hasn't solidified his status as the No. 3 option on the depth chart just yet. He did, however, earn some style points this week. Recently, fans have been comparing Benkert to Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Tuesday, he responded to those comparisons.
GREEN BAY, WI
Washington Examiner

Walmart heir agrees to buy Denver Broncos for record price

An ownership group headed by a Walmart heir reached an agreement to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion, a record-setting sale for an NFL franchise. The sale to Rob Walton marks the most expensive purchase of an NFL franchise in the league’s history and is higher than the team’s overall worth. The Broncos are worth about $3.75 billion, according to a Forbes analysis, which is the 10th highest in the league.
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy