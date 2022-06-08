Stark Bites: Hazel & Rye, Bruster's Real Ice Cream open; Pizza+ Buffet to open this summer

Hazel & Rye Bakery Boutique isn't exactly new to the community. The bakery first opened in North Canton along South Main Street beside Ro's Custard Creations. Then the bakery relocated to downtown Canton, where it offered coffee and breakfast and lunch sandwiches and salads alongside its sweet treats.

Once the pandemic hit and drove many downtown Canton workers home, the bakery and cafe closed. During this time, owner Emily Welk focused on online orders, including themed boxes for purchase. The bakery also offered wedding catering packages and custom orders.

In February 2022, the news broke on social media that Welk and her team had occupied the space at 6316 Market Ave. N in Easton Village Plaza in Plain Township with plans to open in early April.

The bakery officially opened May 25. With pale pink walls and cases full of goodies, the bakery was bustling with customers when I visited opening morning.

Welk came out of the back to share her excitement about the new space and pose for a quick picture. With sweets to be tended to, she headed back to the baking area and got to work.

In a follow-up email, Welk explained why she chose this spot, what sweet treats customers can expect and what the business looks like now.

Q. Why open a bakery now?

A. The core foundation of Hazel has always been the baking aspect. When we moved downtown, we pivoted toward a real cafe-style of business because that was really working for us in that location, and it was what was needed there. While we still baked, our passion for it really took the back burner while the cafe grew.

When the pandemic happened, we had to close the cafe, and we turned back to our roots of baking to really pull us through as a business. Through online sales, custom cakes, deliveries, grazing boxes – it really kept us alive.

By the end of 2021, our baking side grew 300% in one year, and my passion reignited. When customers were not coming back downtown (permanent stay-at-home positions), we saw a loss in the cafe, and I decided I wanted to finally do what was going to make me happy. I spent the pandemic fighting for my business to stay alive, and I was really ready to take it to the dream shop I have always wanted.

Q. What does your business look like now? Are you still catering weddings and doing custom orders?

A. Business now is a little different than anything Hazel has ever been. We are specializing in cakes, cookies, bars ... you name it. I always just say, "We pretty much make everything but doughnuts and bread." We are still making wedding cakes, all event desserts and tons of custom orders. We love creating new and creative things for people, and I personally feel like that is where we thrive.

Q. Why did you choose this location?

A. When I began thinking about changing business structure, I thought about where the best spot would be, and I was at a loss. I love Canton but I live in Massillon, but I wanted to stay close to where my customers were. I was able to do a lot of data sampling from orders during pandemic online sales/ordering and our online bakery from over the last two years.

After being begged to return to North Canton for five years and seeing that a huge majority of those samples taken were from the North Canton area, I had to find a spot here. North Canton welcomed us back with open arms, and we are so happy to be here.

Q. What goodies can customers expect?

A. Boutique style cakes, cookies, cupcakes, French macarons (of course!), bars, brownies and my favorite thing that we have fresh every is the croissant selection! We have a standard run of a classic croissant, chocolate croissants and a rotation of an apple cream croissant and almond cream croissant. We carry about 38 to 42 different options of pastries daily.

Q. Anything else you would like people to know about Hazel & Rye?

A. We are so excited to be back and so happy to finally have the chance to bring our vision of the perfect boutique bakery to life!

Hazel & Rye is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit hazelandrye.com.

New pizza buffet to open in former CiCi’s Pizza location in Belden Village

Pizza buffet lovers won’t have to wait long for a replacement for CiCi’s Pizza in Belden Village. Pizza+ Buffet, a locally owned pizza buffet started in North Carolina, plans to open the weekend of July 2. The buffet will be located at 4404 Belden Village St. NW in Jackson Township.

In a phone interview, owner Joe Scarborough said he chose Jackson Township because his wife is from the Akron-Canton area, and they have family here.

“We decided since … we had family to work in the restaurant, and we’re actually bringing a new manager that’s going to run that store …, we figured, ‘Well let’s give that a shot and see what happens.' We know it’s going to be busy.”

Pizza+ Buffet has two other locations, one in Charlotte and the other in Gastonia, North Carolina. The first store opened in December 2021.

Customers can expect the menu to offer about 17 pizzas on the buffet, three soups, a 25-item fresh salad bar, pasta and dessert pizzas. The menu will be the same across locations.

Scarborough said the gravy sausage bacon pizza is very popular. "And we’re going to introduce that one up there,” Scarborough said.

Because the buffet is not corporate-owned but rather a mom-and-pop shop, they will make whatever their customers ask for.

“We don’t want the corporate backing. We want to keep it a local, family-oriented business. That’s our goal. That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Scarborough. “Everybody knows that we can do what we want. They can order what they want, and we’re not limited to just one menu.”

Above all else, Scarborough said Pizza+ Buffet cares about keeping the restaurant clean at all times for guests. He also mentioned they like to run specials often, and there will be a revamped game room at this location.

“We’re looking forward to coming there and showing everyone what we have,” said Scarborough.

They also intend to add an additional entrance in the rear of the building to make it more convenient for customers.

Pizza+ Buffet’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday once it opens. Visit pizzaplusbuffet.com for more information.

National ice cream chain Bruster’s Real Ice Cream opens location in Jackson Twp.

Another ice cream shop has opened in Jackson Township. National chain Bruster’s Real Ice Cream opened May 23 at 4609 Hills & Dales Road NW.

This location has a walk-up window and a drive-thru, with outdoor tables to sit and enjoy your ice cream.

The shop offers 150 flavors of handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. At least 24 of the flavors are made daily. Vegan and non-dairy options are also offered. Also offered are customized cakes and pies in your favorite flavor.

Bruster's is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

According to the Bruster's Real Ice Cream (Canton, OH) Facebook page, this location is hiring a manager/assistant manager and ice cream scoopers.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream opened in 1989, making ice cream the old-fashioned way since its opening. There are almost 200 independently owned locations in 20 states, Guyana and South Korea.

Find more information at brusters.com/cantonoh.