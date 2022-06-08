ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Astros play the Mariners in series rubber match

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Astros -145, Mariners +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston is 36-20 overall and 15-7 at home. The Astros have a 19-3 record in games when they did not give up a home...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To The Joe Maddon Firing

The Los Angeles Angels have made a massive change in the dugout. They have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as manager and Phil Nevin has been named as interim manager. This comes as the Angels are in the midst of a 12-game losing streak. It didn't take long for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Ty France
Person
Jake Odorizzi
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Recapping the Matt Olson trade and how it has played out for both sides so far

The biggest move of the Braves’ offseason was the trade for Matt Olson, as Atlanta acquired the slugging first baseman for Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache, and Joey Estes. The Braves then subsequently signed Olson to an eight-year extension. It very well could end up being one of those trades that is a win-win for both parties. With Freddie Freeman on the fence about re-signing with the organization, the Braves needed to act swiftly, and in order to acquire a player within the same realm as Freeman, they had to give up multiple top prospects. The Athletics come to town to begin the week, so it felt like a perfect time to catch up with all the players involved in the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Houston Astros
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

An update on Eddie Rosario

The original diagnosis was that Rosario would miss 2-3 months. It’s now looking like it will be closer to three, if not longer. Thankfully, the Braves seem to have found some answers in the outfield from some unexpected sources. Michael Harris has more than held his own since being...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy