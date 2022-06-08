Get down early! 20 essential rising bands and artists to see at this summer’s festival season
By NME
NME
3 days ago
We needn’t explain just how big this festival season is shaping up to be. Enough has been said about the lean pandemic years, the trajectories that were altered or destroyed, and the dire lack of support for grassroots venues and emerging musicians in a time where they needed it most. We’re...
The Cure’s Jason Cooper has announced he will be taking part in a charity bike ride in memory of long-serving crew member Paul ‘Ricky’ Welton. Welton suffered a heart attack in 2019 while on tour with The Cure and died in hospital a few days later. The...
Just days after returning to his home in Montecito, Prince Harry is about to embark on a new legal battle. Harry jetted to London to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last week, jetting into the UK on Wednesday before leaving with his family on Sunday morning. WATCH: Inside Prince Harry...
During their show in Liverpool last night (June 9), The Rolling Stones paid tribute to The Beatles by covering their 1963 hit ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’. Originally penned by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the Stones were actually the first to release a version of the song. They put it out as a single – their second – on November 1, 1963, exactly three weeks before The Beatles’ own recording appeared on their second UK album, ‘With The Beatles’. Yesterday’s performance marked the first time the Stones had played ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ since 2012.
FKA twigs is the latest to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, debuting her upcoming single ‘Killer’ in-between cuts from her ‘Magdalene’ album. Coming as part of NPR’s celebrations for Black Music Month, the Cheltenham multi-hyphenate – real name Tahliah Barnett – sang alongside pianist Kelly Moran, violinist Damsel Elysium and cellist Lucinda Chua. The set was recorded at the St. Matthias Church in London, where Barnett and co. performed amid a striking setup of twinkling white candles.
Who hosted the 2008 BRIT Awards when Klaxons performed live collaboration with Rihanna?. “I’ve got such a blurry memory of that evening! I only remember being backstage trying to hold it together. Was it someone like James Corden or Noel Fielding? Or Russell Brand?”. “I could have been guessing...
“Top of the Pops was the only thing we had growing up. It was a big event every Thursday night. I remember that video with all the faces. My mum and my sister loved it so much – and I loved how happy it made them. It’s obviously a brilliant song with incredible vocals, Freddie Mercury’s probably one of the best singers ever.”
With the Queen absent and her immediate heirs scarcely a novelty, Britain’s child royals emerged as a precious asset over the jubilee – and were still generating loyal clicks and content days after being temporarily discharged from duty. An earlier warning from William that his son would enjoy...
Nigel Shafran’s 1993 photograph at Brent Cross captures the edginess and pathos beloved of the era’s style magazines. In about 1990, the British photographer Nigel Shafran began taking pictures in shopping centres. His series Teenage Precinct Shoppers involved portraits of shell-suited Saturday afternoon pilgrims to Topshop and Primark, trying out regrettable new hairstyles for size. Some of the pictures, bleak and exuberant and desperate in different ways, helped to define the street style of i-D magazine and The Face. They led to commissions for global brands including Levi’s, often using models Shafran had met hanging out in malls. He calls his new compulsive, retrospective book of those pictures The Well, which was the term for the centrespreads of the glossies, where conventional fashion photography began to meet edgier social commentary. In the book, Shafran recalls how he started out: “I remember that when I first started taking pictures I felt like the village idiot, walking around roundabouts and other peculiar places.”
Darren McGarvey’s angry study of how ‘remote politics’ has robbed ordinary people of power has solutions that may make uncomfortable reading even for ‘progressives’. A hundred pages into The Social Distance Between Us, the Scottish writer, broadcaster and rapper Darren McGarvey describes the time he spent in Aberdeen while he was filming a series for the BBC. The city, he muses, may well be Scotland’s most beautiful metropolis, where “beams reflect off the granite, rendering even the most ordinary building prestigious and majestic”. But as ever, his mission was to get behind the facade and use his experiences of poverty and want to explore deep social problems and the huge imbalances of power that they point up.
Fans at the show at the RBC Echo Beach amphitheatre on Tuesday (June 7) said the concert was stopped so that venue staff and paramedics could treat members of the crowd. Toronto paramedics confirmed they attended the event and transported two people to a local hospital with minor injuries, adding that they expected there were others who fell unconscious, according to CTV News Toronto.
STAYC recently performed a high-energy cover of BLACKPINK’s hit single ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’, as part of their appearance at the ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ event in Seoul. The rookie girl group’s performance of ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’ was part of their set list as performers at this year’s ‘KCON 2022 Premiere’ in Seoul, a precursor event to the full in-person return of ‘KCON 2022’ this year.
The estate of XXXTentacion have shared a new compilation, designed to tie in with a new documentary about the late rapper’s life. The feature-length documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion was released earlier this year on Hulu in the US, with a UK release yet to be announced. READ MORE:...
Capcom has released a free playable demo of Resident Evil Village and it’s playable in browsers. Capcom is utilising Google’s immersive stream technology, the same tech that powers Stadia, to bring players a slice of Resident Evil Village. You can find the demo here. Since the demo is...
Guns N’ Roses performed AC/DC’s ‘Back In Black’ for the first time ever at a concert in Spain. The band were performing at Estadio Benito Villamarin when they debuted their cover of the classic track earlier this week. You can view the performance below. It was...
Paris Texas may be from Los Angeles, but the rap-rock duo still have an affinity for the crowds, community and even “rats” of New York City. Last May, Felix and Louie Pastel dropped ‘Boy Anonymous’, a self-produced project that paid no allegiance to a particular genre, weaving together alternative rock, rap, blues riffs and lyrics brimming with braggadocio. It was a debut so groundbreaking and unique that it landed them on this year’s NME 100. But how did they create their sound?
