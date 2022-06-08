Get down early! 20 essential rising bands and artists to see at this summer’s festival season

Nigel Shafran’s 1993 photograph at Brent Cross captures the edginess and pathos beloved of the era’s style magazines. In about 1990, the British photographer Nigel Shafran began taking pictures in shopping centres. His series Teenage Precinct Shoppers involved portraits of shell-suited Saturday afternoon pilgrims to Topshop and Primark, trying out regrettable new hairstyles for size. Some of the pictures, bleak and exuberant and desperate in different ways, helped to define the street style of i-D magazine and The Face. They led to commissions for global brands including Levi’s, often using models Shafran had met hanging out in malls. He calls his new compulsive, retrospective book of those pictures The Well, which was the term for the centrespreads of the glossies, where conventional fashion photography began to meet edgier social commentary. In the book, Shafran recalls how he started out: “I remember that when I first started taking pictures I felt like the village idiot, walking around roundabouts and other peculiar places.”

