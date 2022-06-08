ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 06/08/22

By Ray Foreman
fourstateshomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms are likely Wednesday morning with heavy rain being the main...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

KTEN.com

Storms bring damage, flooding to southern Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Even though we are nearing the end of severe weather season, some parts of southern Oklahoma saw some damage and flooding from storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. "We already had a lot of water in the area, so we have water covering county roads,"...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Another wave of severe storms cause flooding across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another wave of severe storms caused flooding across Oklahoma. It was a wet morning in Oklahoma and KOCO 5 crews were out keeping everyone up to date as the storm system moved out. Flood waters covered many roads, stranding drivers and even damaging at least one home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Flooding impacts Oklahoma after second day of heavy rainfall

Severe storms continue to move across Oklahoma, bringing another flooding threat to the Sooner State. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around 8:40 a.m. for Grady County. The warning has since expired, and flooding has become the biggest concern throughout Oklahoma. Below is a running blog for severe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Round Of Severe Weather Causes Thousands Of Power Outages Across Oklahoma

A second round of severe weather in as many days has caused thousands of power outages in Oklahoma. As of 1 p.m., Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting more than 1,500 Caddo County residents (1,701) are without electricity. Earlier this morning, more than 3,000 McClain County residents (3,144) and more than...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
#Heavy Rain
KOCO

First Alert Ride Along: Tracking storms moving across Oklahoma

KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chasers are tracking the storms moving across Oklahoma. Storm Command is in the video player above. Watch Storm Chaser Derik Kline in the video player below:. Watch Storm Chaser Shane Helton in the video player below:. Watch Live Radar in the video player below:. Be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT News

Another Kansas lake shows signs of toxic algae

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Blue-green algae may be popping up at another Kansas lake as reported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. According to a Facebook post made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, they have received reports that their might be harmful algal blooms (HAB) at Clinton Lake. The blooms that have been […]
KANSAS STATE
visitokc.com

Cruise Down the Oklahoma River

Perhaps the most unique thing about Oklahoma River Cruises is that its vessels operate on what used to be an empty riverbed that often had to be mowed!. The Oklahoma River, named in 2004, is a 7-mile section of the North Canadian River that flows through the middle of Oklahoma City. In 2004, three low water computer-controlled dams and two remotely operated locks were installed to maintain adequate water levels for vessels to travel the 7-mile stretch. This has transformed the previously empty river basin into a series of rivers bordered by beautiful, landscaped areas, trails and recreational facilities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will see more and more frustrating traffic along I-35 in the coming decades. ODOT said traffic on I-35 is getting worse, especially near Thackerville and between Oklahoma City and Purcell. “It provides a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — What is the tipping point for gas prices in Oklahoma?. Oklahomans are paying more to fill up than ever before. Oklahoma experts weighed in on what will eventually stop the surge. When prices started to go up earlier this year, experts said they would stop increasing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Oklahoma woman killed in Turnpike crash

The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You’re Not From Oklahoma

Living in Lawton, it's always easy to spot the newbies and most recent transplants to our community. They always refer to Cache Road as Cashay instead of Cash. The mistaken dialect is understandable, Oklahoma is full of oddly pronounced things, the towns being some of the most famously mispronounced names around.

