Raposo's 16 strikeouts leads Dighton-Rehoboth softball over Tantasqua

DIGHTON — As a pitcher, when you're on, you're on, and Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo certainly was on Tuesday.

The senior tossed a complete game giving up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 16 as the No. 3 Falcons defeated No. 19 Tantasqua 6-3 at home in the Round of 16 of the Division III softball tournament.

"I felt like I was on today," Raposo said. "Yesterday was a little rocky and today I felt much better and felt more comfortable out there."

After going down 2-0 to the Warriors in the top of the first, D-R plated four in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead and never looked back, adding another run in the third and a final run in the sixth. Tantasqua scored in the top of the seventh to bring themselves back within three, but that's as close as they'd come as Raposo and the Falcons squashed their comeback to seal the win.

"Today was a solid effort by everyone," D-R coach Katie Holmes said. "We came out hard in that first inning and we came back from a deficit, which is something we’ve talked about like not just giving up when we’re down, so to come back hard like we did was really good for us and then to just keep adding on to it I think was really good."

In particular, Holmes praised the efforts of Raposo.

"She was really on (with her) pitching today," Holmes said. "Yesterday she struggled a little bit against Auburn and then I think she took a second and was able to reset and came in and did what she had to do."

But for Holmes, that's what she's come to expect with the senior captain.

"She does what she needs to do," Holmes said. "It doesn’t matter what her day was like yesterday or what it will be tomorrow, she knows she got to come in and play and do what she needs to do today and that’s what she did."

The Warriors came out ready to play as Elise Geneway singled and then came home two batters later as Katelyn Schneider hit a deep ball that rolled to the far corner of right field for an inside the park home run to give the visitors the early 2-0 advantage.

The Falcons struck right back in the bottom half of the inning as Caleigh Cloonan walked and Lucy Latour singled to put runners on base and Maddie Kelley capitalized as she hit a double to left field to bring in Cloonan while Haleigh Kelley hit a single back to Schneider in the circle, driving in Latour while a throwing error by Schneider allowed Maddie Kelley to come home to take the lead and sent Haleigh Kelley to second. Fia Brown drove in Haleigh Kelley the next at bat on a single as D-R batted around the order and left the inning up 4-2.

"I think we’ve instilled the idea of resilience in these girls and you can see it in the way they practice and the way they play," Holmes said. "Their mindset is just because we’re down in the first inning doesn’t mean it’s going to define our game."

From there, Raposo really began to lock in, striking out six straight batters and five of the next nine after that.

"If I end up getting a couple (strikeouts) in a row, I’m locked in and I just keep going with what’s working and sometimes it ends up turning into a streak," Raposo said. "I never realize it when it happens but I realize after that I just locked in and was in the zone."

In between she also added onto the Falcons lead as she launched a ball deep into the left center gap of the fenceless field for a solo inside the park home run to go up 5-2.

"That one felt good," Raposo said. "I barreled it up and it just felt so good coming off the bat and I saw it go in the gap and I was like ‘ok, that was a good one.’"

"I don’t know if I’d call that an inside the park home run, that was over any fence in any park," Holmes said. "That was a shot."

Tantasqua wasn't willing to go down without a fight as Taylor Bronner led off the fifth inning with a single to shallow left, advancing to second by beating the throw on a fielders choice by Allie Blair. The Warriors nearly had a breakout hit as Alexis Taudel hit a ball up the middle that was knocked down quickly by Haleigh Kelley at short, who nabbed the ball and jumped on second to get Blair for the second out of the inning, with a fly out to center by Mallory Perri getting the hosts out of danger."

"That was huge because that was the second out of the inning and it basically let us feel more comfortable knowing that we had two outs, even with the runner on third, it was just get the force out at first and do whatever we can to stop that girl from scoring and it worked out well for us, so that was huge," Raposo said.

D-R added onto their lead in the bottom of the sixth as a Corine Braga leadoff single was turned into a run by a Cloonan line drive to shallow left to make it 6-2.

With their season on the line, Tantasqua got one back in the top of the seventh as with two outs, Geneway drove in Manley, who walked two at-bats earlier, on a double to left to make it 6-3, but a flyout to short by Bronner marked the end of the line for the Warriors as the Falcons sealed their spot in the Division III Elite Eight.

The Falcons will now host No. 6 Austin Prep Friday at 4 p.m. after the Cougars beat No. 22 East Bridgewater 6-0 Tuesday.

"They’re going to be a tough team, a tough game," Holmes said. "They’re ranked sixth and we’re ranked three and I think once you get to a certain point, it doesn’t matter what you’re ranking is, teams are teams. They’ve won games to get here, we’ve won games to get here and I tell the girls every day ‘they won a game to get here, we won a game to get here, it’s a blank slate.' You’ve got to come in, you’ve got to give it your all and you’ve got to work hard. You can’t take anything for granted and you can’t look at a number in front of a team and say we should beat them. That’s not how it works and you can’t take anything for granted. You’ve got to come in and work your butt off and we did that today and hopefully we can do that again Friday."

For Raposo, she knows it'll be a challenge, but she feels it's one that her and her teammates are up for.

"We’ve got to play like we know how and play our best game to beat them because doing my research I know that they’re a good team, but I think that if we play our best game and play like we know how then there’s nothing stopping us," Raposo said.

Stats

Raposo, Cloonan, Maddie Kelley and Haleigh Kelley all went one-for-three with a run and an RBI, with Raposo's hit being a solo home run. Latour went one-for-four with a run while Braga went one-for-two with a run and Brown went one-for-three with an RBI.

Schneider took the loss for the Warriors, going all six innings giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Geneway led the way at the plate for Tantasqua as she went two-for-four with a run and an RBI while Schneider went two-for-three with a home run, run and a pair of RBIs.

