ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

Raposo's 16 strikeouts leads Dighton-Rehoboth softball over Tantasqua

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

DIGHTON — As a pitcher, when you're on, you're on, and Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo certainly was on Tuesday.

The senior tossed a complete game giving up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 16 as the No. 3 Falcons defeated No. 19 Tantasqua 6-3 at home in the Round of 16 of the Division III softball tournament.

"I felt like I was on today," Raposo said. "Yesterday was a little rocky and today I felt much better and felt more comfortable out there."

Vote: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for May 30-June 4

After going down 2-0 to the Warriors in the top of the first, D-R plated four in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead and never looked back, adding another run in the third and a final run in the sixth. Tantasqua scored in the top of the seventh to bring themselves back within three, but that's as close as they'd come as Raposo and the Falcons squashed their comeback to seal the win.

"Today was a solid effort by everyone," D-R coach Katie Holmes said. "We came out hard in that first inning and we came back from a deficit, which is something we’ve talked about like not just giving up when we’re down, so to come back hard like we did was really good for us and then to just keep adding on to it I think was really good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYpNB_0g417wWO00

In particular, Holmes praised the efforts of Raposo.

"She was really on (with her) pitching today," Holmes said. "Yesterday she struggled a little bit against Auburn and then I think she took a second and was able to reset and came in and did what she had to do."

But for Holmes, that's what she's come to expect with the senior captain.

"She does what she needs to do," Holmes said. "It doesn’t matter what her day was like yesterday or what it will be tomorrow, she knows she got to come in and play and do what she needs to do today and that’s what she did."

The Warriors came out ready to play as Elise Geneway singled and then came home two batters later as Katelyn Schneider hit a deep ball that rolled to the far corner of right field for an inside the park home run to give the visitors the early 2-0 advantage.

The Falcons struck right back in the bottom half of the inning as Caleigh Cloonan walked and Lucy Latour singled to put runners on base and Maddie Kelley capitalized as she hit a double to left field to bring in Cloonan while Haleigh Kelley hit a single back to Schneider in the circle, driving in Latour while a throwing error by Schneider allowed Maddie Kelley to come home to take the lead and sent Haleigh Kelley to second. Fia Brown drove in Haleigh Kelley the next at bat on a single as D-R batted around the order and left the inning up 4-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUhqz_0g417wWO00

"I think we’ve instilled the idea of resilience in these girls and you can see it in the way they practice and the way they play," Holmes said. "Their mindset is just because we’re down in the first inning doesn’t mean it’s going to define our game."

From there, Raposo really began to lock in, striking out six straight batters and five of the next nine after that.

"If I end up getting a couple (strikeouts) in a row, I’m locked in and I just keep going with what’s working and sometimes it ends up turning into a streak," Raposo said. "I never realize it when it happens but I realize after that I just locked in and was in the zone."

In between she also added onto the Falcons lead as she launched a ball deep into the left center gap of the fenceless field for a solo inside the park home run to go up 5-2.

"That one felt good," Raposo said. "I barreled it up and it just felt so good coming off the bat and I saw it go in the gap and I was like ‘ok, that was a good one.’"

"I don’t know if I’d call that an inside the park home run, that was over any fence in any park," Holmes said. "That was a shot."

Tantasqua wasn't willing to go down without a fight as Taylor Bronner led off the fifth inning with a single to shallow left, advancing to second by beating the throw on a fielders choice by Allie Blair. The Warriors nearly had a breakout hit as Alexis Taudel hit a ball up the middle that was knocked down quickly by Haleigh Kelley at short, who nabbed the ball and jumped on second to get Blair for the second out of the inning, with a fly out to center by Mallory Perri getting the hosts out of danger."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkLwo_0g417wWO00

"That was huge because that was the second out of the inning and it basically let us feel more comfortable knowing that we had two outs, even with the runner on third, it was just get the force out at first and do whatever we can to stop that girl from scoring and it worked out well for us, so that was huge," Raposo said.

D-R added onto their lead in the bottom of the sixth as a Corine Braga leadoff single was turned into a run by a Cloonan line drive to shallow left to make it 6-2.

With their season on the line, Tantasqua got one back in the top of the seventh as with two outs, Geneway drove in Manley, who walked two at-bats earlier, on a double to left to make it 6-3, but a flyout to short by Bronner marked the end of the line for the Warriors as the Falcons sealed their spot in the Division III Elite Eight.

The Falcons will now host No. 6 Austin Prep Friday at 4 p.m. after the Cougars beat No. 22 East Bridgewater 6-0 Tuesday.

"They’re going to be a tough team, a tough game," Holmes said. "They’re ranked sixth and we’re ranked three and I think once you get to a certain point, it doesn’t matter what you’re ranking is, teams are teams. They’ve won games to get here, we’ve won games to get here and I tell the girls every day ‘they won a game to get here, we won a game to get here, it’s a blank slate.' You’ve got to come in, you’ve got to give it your all and you’ve got to work hard. You can’t take anything for granted and you can’t look at a number in front of a team and say we should beat them. That’s not how it works and you can’t take anything for granted. You’ve got to come in and work your butt off and we did that today and hopefully we can do that again Friday."

For Raposo, she knows it'll be a challenge, but she feels it's one that her and her teammates are up for.

"We’ve got to play like we know how and play our best game to beat them because doing my research I know that they’re a good team, but I think that if we play our best game and play like we know how then there’s nothing stopping us," Raposo said.

Stats

Raposo, Cloonan, Maddie Kelley and Haleigh Kelley all went one-for-three with a run and an RBI, with Raposo's hit being a solo home run. Latour went one-for-four with a run while Braga went one-for-two with a run and Brown went one-for-three with an RBI.

Schneider took the loss for the Warriors, going all six innings giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Geneway led the way at the plate for Tantasqua as she went two-for-four with a run and an RBI while Schneider went two-for-three with a home run, run and a pair of RBIs.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Raposo's 16 strikeouts leads Dighton-Rehoboth softball over Tantasqua

Comments / 0

Related
Pawtucket Times

FRIAR PASSING OF THE TORCH

PROVIDENCE – There was a script to adhere to regarding the estimated 3,000 season-ticket holders that flocked to the Providence College campus Monday night. Items on the docket included Ed Cooley once again being presented with the Naismith National Coach of the Year award, this time before the Friar Faithful. There was also one final public salute to Bob Driscoll as he prepares to set sail into the well-deserved retirement phase of his life after spending the past two decades as PC’s athletic director. Even Nate Watson took to the microphone.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett valedictorian, salutatorian have a lot in common

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The two top graduating Mariners of 2022 have their sights set on engineering careers, and both credit their parents and teachers as big influences in their success. Narragansett High School valedictorian Curtis Soloff, 18, is off to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, majoring in either chemical or mechanical...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

FHS congratulates two on retirement

The English Department at Fairhaven High School will most assuredly miss the presence of Ms. Donna Cordeiro, a 25-year veteran of the school, as she retires this spring from teaching after 33 years in education. Throughout her career, Ms. Cordeiro made a positive impact on the lives of thousands of students. Students often remarked that while she held them to a high standard, Ms. Cordeiro also created a classroom environment that was welcoming and encouraging.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dighton, MA
Sports
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Auburn, MA
City
Dighton, MA
reportertoday.com

Residents Upset Over High School Tennis Court Rules

Town residents took to social media over the weekend to air their frustrations over a sign placed on the Seekonk High School tennis court. Tennis facilities are for Seekonk residents and their guests. All players should be prepared to show proof of residency in the form of a valid ID...
SEEKONK, MA
Valley Breeze

O’Reilly’s remains will be exhumed at St. Patrick Church

CUMBERLAND – Those overseeing the sale of St. Patrick Church on Broad Street for affordable housing development say they must first exhume the remains of the Rev. Hugh O’Reilly, the third pastor of the parish, who was buried on the front lawn of the church at the corner of Broad and Church streets in 1872.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

NZ-born pro sailor dies racing in Newport over the weekend

Hayden Goodrick, a New Zealand born professional sailor now living in Colorado, died over the weekend while racing M32’s in Newport. Goodrick was only 38-years-old. “On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the M32 fleet was sailing the North American season start in Newport, RI. The weather was nice. Sunshine, 12-14 knots southerly winds and flat water.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
ABC6.com

Another Round of Heavy Rain Thursday Morning

Tonight, increasing clouds. Humid and warm, low to mid 60s. Another round of rain arrives after 3 A.M. Thursday, stay weather aware during the morning with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Another high impact to the morning commute. Rain will taper off by noon and besides an isolated shower for locations north of Providence late in the day…mainly dry. Temps in the 70s and humid. Thursday night, dry and less humid. Upper 50s.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Falcons#Division
ABC6.com

Esek Hopkins Middle School principal placed on administrative leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Schools said Wednesday that the principal at Esek Hopkins Middle School was placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for the district told ABC 6 News that Timothy Milisauskas was placed on leave last Friday, pending an internal investigation. “It is district policy not...
iheart.com

Much Needed Rain On The Way

Better take an umbrella with you if you are out and about tonight. Some much needed rain is in the forecast. The National Weather Service prediction for Providence tonight into Wednesday is up to one inch of precipitation. Additional rain chances are spread throughout the seven-day forecast. The U.S. Drought...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Taunton Man Calls NBC10 Boston Responds After RV Problems Arise

A Taunton, Massachusetts, man did not read the fine print when he purchased a motorhome last year. When problems arose, he reached out to NBC10 Boston Responds for help. Nate Daniels traded in his small travel trailer and upgraded to a larger bus style motorhome last June. “When I stepped...
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

New Bedford barge service starts Thursday

(June 7, 2022) Freight service by barge from New Bedford, originally intended to bail out United Parcel Service, which failed to secure its normal reservations on Steamship Authority ferries to Nantucket for the summer, is scheduled to begin Thursday. But the SSA seems to have accommodated most of UPS’ needs,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

Dighton, Rehoboth, Dartmouth, Fall River, and Providence Police Departments respond to school after bullets, graffiti found

DIGHTON — Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald and Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta, in conjunction with Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar, report that the Dighton and Rehoboth Police Departments are jointly investigating after threatening graffiti and live bullets were found in a bathroom at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
DIGHTON, MA
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WARWICK, RI
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
700
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy