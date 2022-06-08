ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels bring 13-game losing streak into matchup against the Red Sox

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Red Sox -158, Angels +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to break their 13-game skid when they play the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles has a 15-15 record at home and a 27-30 record overall. The Angels are 17-10 in games when they...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Rafael Devers
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 trade deadline targets Boston should avoid

The Boston Red Sox are playing like trade deadline buyers but the shopping spree should have its limit and not include these three players. Right as we counted out the Boston Red Sox from competing this year, the boys in Beantown decided to show up for the party. They are back over .500 and very much alive in the American League Wild Card race.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#The Red Sox#The Los Angeles Angels#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi
Larry Brown Sports

Angels never had much confidence in Joe Maddon entering season

2022 was a make-or-break year for Joe Maddon as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The team’s recent 12-game losing streak turned into a breaking point. The Angels on Tuesday fired Maddon amid their losing streak in hopes that a new voice will help turn things around. They never really had much confidence in him this year anyway.
MLB
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made History After An Umpiring Gaffe

Wherever Albert Pujols goes, history follows. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ slugger is back for one final season and is finishing things off with the team he came up with. Pujols hit fourth and was the designated hitter in last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and he picked up a pretty important hit and made some history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Mookie Betts has no idea how much Red Sox fans love him

Mookie Betts left Boston more than two years ago, and we've heard shockingly little from him since on his departure, his feelings towards the city, or whether the Red Sox could've found a way to keep him. WEEI.com's Rob Bradford sat down with the former AL MVP in Chicago on...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy