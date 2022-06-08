Students cheer on Taunton crossing guard who's ‘always there with a smile’

TAUNTON – Rick “Ricky” Spearin can be found each morning and afternoon at the corner of Harris and Williams streets, smiling to his young charges as he makes sure children arrive safely at the Elizabeth Pole Elementary School.

Spearin has been a crossing guard for the Taunton Public Schools for 20 years.

This week, he was one of four crossing guards honored by the Mass Department of Transportation at the Safe Routes to School awards ceremony. Spearin received honorable mention, with the top award going to Cambridge crossing guard Frantz Antoine.

“He’s number one in our hearts,” said Brenda Moynihan, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for Taunton Public Schools. ““He’s the best. Traffic stops because people stop to say hello to him."

“His smile lights up every single person.”

Spearin watched the virtual ceremony at Elizabeth Pole along with faculty and staff after receiving applause and warm wishes from students who lined the hallway to greet him.

The Taunton crossing guard was nominated for the honor by the Elizabeth Pole Parent Teacher Union. Families and staff wrote letters of support as part of the nomination, PTU member Amy Mattos said.

Spearin, 83, is a native of Taunton. He and his late wife, Beverly, have two sons, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Spearin became a crossing guard after his retirement from Southeastern Residential Services (SRS).

Spearin’s current post at Elizabeth Pole, which he’s had for two years, is within walking distance of his home. Prior to that he worked at several other schools in the district, including the Joseph Martin Middle School.

“I do like the people I work for,” he said. “I love the kids.”

Spearin is on duty each weekday morning at 6:30 a.m., returning when classes let out at 2 p.m.

“Ricky Spearin is just the heart and soul of what makes our crossing guards so special,” Superintendent John Cabral said. “He’s always there with a smile to greet the kids.”

Staff writer Donna Whitehead can be reached by email at dwhitehead@tauntongazette.com.