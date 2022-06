Johnny Depp will once again appear onstage with guitarist Jeff Beck, with the actor announced today as a special guest for Montreux Jazz Festival . Depp made headlines last month (May 29) when he was a surprise guest at Beck’s show in Sheffield. The pair performed covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix, and the actor went on to join Beck on stage at a handful of other gigs despite awaiting the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO