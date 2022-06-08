ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

CNY Fiber Arts Festival returns to Madison County. Where to see the demos, animals, sales

By From Staff Reports
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3LVJ_0g417esY00

An up-close look at all aspects of fiber production and crafting await as the annual CNY Fiber Arts Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12 to Bouckville.

Featuring its regular popular features and some brand-new attractions, the CNY Fiber Artists & Producers-sponsored event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Butternut Hill Campground on Route 20. Visitors can stroll through 120 covered booths of fiber-related and farm products, meet fiber animals and see exhibits and live demonstrations.

Products include handspun yarn, roving and handmade clothing; unique decorative pieces; rugs and sheepskins; and crocheted and knitted toys. Other booths offer supplies for the fiber arts, handmade tools, jewelry, totes, soap, fabrics, brooms, honey, herbs and maple syrup.

The yarn and fiber products come from a variety of sheep and goat breeds, Angora rabbits, llamas and alpacas.

The Viv Fulton Memorial Weaving competition will be featured again this year, and items submitted to the competition will be on display. Vendors and fiber guild members will demonstrate spinning, weaving, felting, knitting and dyeing. The wheel corral will offer an opportunity to learn the basics of spinning or to try out spinning wheel models.

Jim Baldwin of Foxfire Farms will demonstrate sheep shearing throughout each day. Visitors will be invited to add to a community weaving project on a “story loom.” Live music and food vendors will round out the festival atmosphere and the open-air environment will allow everyone to enjoy rural central New York and feel safe. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Carson Demers, a nationally recognized ergonomics expert, will conduct two workshops on techniques for reducing the painful aspects of knitting and spinning. New York City artist Amanda Solomon will teach workshops on creating art yarn with a drop spindle. A virtual workshop on Creative Sweater Modifications will be available on Zoom with Melissa Littlefield, from the popular "Knitting the Stash" YouTube videos.

Advanced reservations are strongly recommended for the workshops and can be arranged by emailing fiberartsworkshopCNY@gmail.com.

Free lectures will be offered by Carson Demers, Ken Wolf and Rabbit Goody. Wolf, a fleece judge for the New York State Fair, will share his expertise in selecting fleeces from various sheep breeds. Goody will draw from her vast experience as an expert on historical textiles for her presentation.

The popular Children’s Tent invites kids to weave potholders, try both needle-felting and wet felting, decorate a mask and pet lambs and baby goats. New this year is a challenge called the “Explorer Pass” that will send them to stations throughout the festival for answers to fiber questions.

Admission is $6, and children younger than 12 are free. For the safety of the animals on display, dogs are not permitted. For more information visit cnyfiberarts.org.

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Watertown Saturday Farmer’s Market starts its season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Saturday staple in the City of Watertown that some might not have even known was there is back for another summer. The Saturday Watertown Farmer’s Market is in full bloom at the Butler Pavilion in downtown Watertown. Local growers were out with homegrown...
WATERTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed is a Madison County destination

ERIEVILLE — Tucked away off State Route 20 just six miles outside of Cazenovia lies the Shoppes at Johnny Appleseed, a quintessential countryside farm offering a unique destination shopping experience. The business is celebrating its five-year anniversary this June. The farm’s roots go back decades to its genesis as...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Strawberry picking season begins

They’re small, red, and make great additions to lemonade or rhubarb pie — we’re talking strawberries. And if you want the best of the best, picked fresh off the bush at a local farm is key. Take a look at where to go this strawberry-picking season in...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bouckville, NY
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

14-year-old makes splash on Fair Haven summer fun

FAIR HAVEN — Some teenagers spend their summer vacation at camp, scooping ice cream, or going to the movies. Fourteen year-old Madison Leszczynski launched her own business. After spending time with her grandmother one long weekend, Leszczynski was introduced to water bikes, human-powered water crafts that simulate the feeling of riding a bike. Inspiration struck and after talking with her parents, the Fair Haven Water Bikes were born.
96.9 WOUR

Where is Utica New York’s Iconic Bella Regina Moving To?

Many heard the news that one of Utica's most iconic Italian restaurants, Bella Regina, made the decision to move out of their current location on Genesee Street in Utica. But, where exactly are they planning to move to?. It all started when the restaurant announced that they wanted to downsize...
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn HGTV Featured House Up for Auction

A large Auburn house that was built in 1827 and featured on national television will be sold at an auction later this month. The Citizen reports the 6,000-square-foot house at 24 Grover St. will be sold in an in-person and online auction on Saturday, June 18th. The house was featured...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Wolf
wwnytv.com

The Rock Closet turns to community for help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An organization that has done so much to help the community is hoping to get some help in return. The Rock Closet in Watertown is set to close its doors on July 1. The shop, which is set to celebrate its second anniversary at the...
localsyr.com

Celebrate the ending of an era: Nate Perry Elementary

(WSYR-TV) — The Nate Perry Elementary (NPE) school is planning a celebration on Thursday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. to honor the school before it closes in June, Liverpool Central School District say. NPE is calling for former students, teachers and families to join them in reminiscing...
newyorkupstate.com

MacKenzie-Childs announces first in-person warehouse sale in two years

Fans of the checkered wares of Upstate New York designer MacKenzie-Childs will want to know about the brand’s upcoming warehouse sale. The in-person sale is the first for the Union Springs home decor warehouse since 2019. Customers are invited to shop the sale on June 17 and 18. Shoppers cannot park or line up for entry to the sale before 7 a.m.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decorative Arts#Fiber Arts#Cny#Cny Fiber Arts Festival
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Finished in 1838, this Baldwinsville Greek Revival has plenty of ‘character and charm’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – An old photograph hangs in Shelley’s Hoffman’s house at 1 East Oneida Street in Baldwinsville. The photo shows the family of Squire Munro, an early settler to Central New York from Massachusetts. He and his sons became successful farmers, bankers, and businessmen in Onondaga County in the first half of the 19th century.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Cornell University rededicates Martha Van Ressler Hall

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years, Cornell University held its rededication and ribbon cutting ceremony for Martha Van Ressler Hall Friday. The academic building, built more than 90 years ago, was the center of a 20-year redesign project which was completely...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

Fawn found in Boonville High School courtyard

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students at Adirondack High School in Boonville assisted a Department of Environmental Conservation Officer after a fawn was found on the school’s premises. According to DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Noyes responded to a call of an abandoned fawn in a courtyard area of...
localsyr.com

Nye Automotive sells dealerships in Rome and Oneida

(WSYR-TV) — Nye Automotive Group, operator of several car dealerships in Oneida and Rome, has been sold, owner William Nye has confirmed to NewsChannel 9. The dealership has been serving the Central New York area since 1968. According to Nye Automotive Group’s website, they sell many different car brands,...
ONEIDA, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘We’re looking forward to people giving us a chance’

FULTON — Thunder Island, a popular water park in Fulton, is estimated to open soon under new owners Shane and Gale LaBeef. Part of Thunder Island, located at 281 Wilcox Road off state Route 48, is estimated to open within the next couple of weeks, while the water park is estimated to open at the end of June, Gale LaBeef told The Palladium-Times.
FULTON, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
930
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy