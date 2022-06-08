ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Rome's Assured Information Security awarded $950 million contract

By Edward Harris, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vI4K_0g417ZPn00

Assured Information Security (AIS) in Rome was awarded the Agile Cyber Technology 3 (ACT 3) contract, a $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for technical documentation, technical reports, software and hardware, the company announced Tuesday in a statement.

AIS is one of five companies that has received this award from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) located at the Griffiss Business and Technology Park.

The IDIQ contract provides a mechanism for any federal government department or agency to award a contract to AIS in a simple, expedited manner, with a ceiling totaling $950 million, according to the statement

“The ACT program has been transformational for AIS, AFRL and the warfighters who are benefiting from the technologies it has yielded,” said Salvatore Paladino, director of account management at AIS in a statement. “AIS has had tremendous opportunities to transition its cyber capabilities into operational use under previous ACT awards. The ACT 3 award is very exciting and puts us in a position to continue delivering exceptional solutions and to further strengthen partnerships with AFRL and its partnering combatant commands.”

This contract will contribute to the Air Force and partner organizations’ cyber missions through the development and integration of exceedingly innovative cyber solutions, AIS said.

Work for this competitive acquisition will be performed in Rome.

“AIS has been a leader in cybersecurity since its inception,” said Rome Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said in a statement. “The success of this locally grown company is further exemplified with the award of the ACT 3 contract, and it strengthens the company’s strategic position to deliver technical reports, hardware and software as only one of five companies to receive this designation. With a contract ceiling of $950 million it will allow AIS to provide cyber and information technology solutions to the Air Force. We are proud that the Griffiss Business and Technology Park is the headquarters for this innovative company.”

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
Rome, NY
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
930
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy