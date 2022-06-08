ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A story for our times': Montclair teacher gets offer from publisher for 'No More Chairs'

By Julia Martin, NorthJersey.com
 2 days ago

Dan Gill, a teacher at Montclair's Glenfield Middle School, has received an "excellent offer" from a top publisher for his story, "No More Chairs," according to book agent Arielle Eckstut.

The proposal comes just over a month after Gill shared it at a book-pitching contest at the Montclair Literary Festival hosted by Eckstut and her book editor, David Sterry, and three weeks after NorthJersey.com and The Record wrote about it.

"I've never seen anything go up the elevator this quickly," she said. "Usually it takes a year to get to this point."

Gill's story, about the time when he was 9 and brought his Black friend, Archie, to a birthday party only to be told by the host that there weren't enough chairs for his friend, has "shaped my life and given it impetus," he said.

It's the reason he took a teaching job in Montclair in the 1970s and motivated him to help integrate the schools through a groundbreaking magnet school model when forced busing was tearing the town apart. He has told the story to generations of students during his 53 years of teaching in town, keeping an empty chair in view to remind them that there is always a place for them there.

His story has captivated local readers and viewers. The original stories on the NorthJersey.com and njherald.com sites had page views in the six digits; coverage on the CBS and ABC Evening news programs followed. The "Today" show has expressed interest.

The enthusiastic response helped fast-track the deal, Eckstut said.

"Publishers love nothing more than to know that there are already interested readers," she said. "Knowing that people loved it means they are not taking a risk and is incredibly helpful in selling it."

Eckstut said that the publisher is also moving quickly because the story's "message of hope and connection is what everyone wants and needs right now."

She said she started by pitching Gill's story to an editor "high on the vine" and it "immediately resonated with her," she said. "This is a story for our times. People are desperate for messages that connect us rather than pull us apart."

The story's widespread readership also brought some sad news to light: Archie, Gill's childhood pal whom he'd lost touch with in high school, died last year in Virginia of complications from COVID.

Gill said he has been in touch with Archie's daughter and told her he plans to dedicate the book to Archie's memory.

Even with shortened timelines, "No More Chairs" is unlikely to get into readers' hands for at least another 18 months. Finding the right illustrator is crucial for a picture book, and their drawings will take at least a year.

Eckstut said she's thrilled that Gill has connected with a top publisher and an editor who is "my absolute favorite children's book editor, who's been in the business a super-long time."

She's also found Gill an "amazing agent" who will help him negotiate the fine points of the book deal.

Gill, who will retire next year, said he's happy that the book idea that's been "rumbling around in my brain" for so many years will be in bookstores, schools and homes before long.

Characteristically, his delight in having the book published has nothing to do with personal success, but in his lifelong teaching mission.

"The beauty of the book," he said, "is that it might give parents a metaphor to talk to their kids about respect and acceptance."

Julia Martin is the 2021 recipient of the New Jersey Society for Professional Journalists' David Carr award for her coverage of Montclair for NorthJersey.com.

Email: jmartin@gannettnj.com

Twitter: @TheWriteJulia

'A story for our times': Montclair teacher gets offer from publisher for 'No More Chairs'

