Longtime former mayor of Haworth John DiRienzo dies at 83

HAWORTH — John D. DiRienzo, who served as mayor of Haworth for 28 years beginning in 1987, died last Wednesday. He was 83.

Even after he left his post, DiRienzo continued "to be a mentor and resource for the members of our governing council," read a statement from the current mayor and council members.

DiRienzo lived in Haworth for nearly 50 years and moved to Texas recently to be closer to his children.

The late mayor also was involved with a number of associations, committees and sports teams.

He served as president of the Northern Valley Mayors Association, treasurer of the Bergen County League of Municipalities and chair of the Bergen County Community Development Committee.

DiRienzo also coached basketball and soccer, was cubmaster of the Haworth Cub Pack 373, and scoutmaster and troop leader for the Haworth Boy Scout Troop 73.

“We are indebted to his devotion to Haworth and its residents,” reads the statement from the mayor and council.

He is survived by his wife, children, and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will take place onJune 24 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Haworth.

