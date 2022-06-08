ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Deborah McCrary, a member of the legendary McCrary Sisters music group, passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 67.

The McCrary Sisters shared the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022:  “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah.”
Visitation and funeral information for Deborah McCrary is as follows:

  • Friday, June 10th  – 2 pm to 6 pm Visitation – Highland Hills Funeral Home (2422 Brick Church Pike, Nashville)
  • Saturday, June 11: – 11 am – Visitation at St. Mark’s Baptist Church (3903 Milford Rd., Nashville) 12 pm – Funeral will start at 12pm.
  • Burial immediately following funeral at Greenwood Cemetery North
    1248 Dickerson Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

“We are overwhelmed by the love and warmth expressed on the loss of our beloved sister, Deborah. She was a bright light to our family and everyone who met her. We are grateful for your support in this time.,” stated Ann, Regina and Alfreda McCrary on behalf of the McCrary family.

The post McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary appeared first on Wilson County Source .

