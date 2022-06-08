ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park.

On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. There will be scheduled nature hikes, an Ernest looks alike contest and actors from the movie themselves will be in attendance answering questions live. To close out the night at 8:30 PM the film Ernest Goes to Camp will play live for a special showing under the stars. Concessions are available along with specialized merchandise.

The post Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Things to do This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

TSSAA Board of Control Works Through Annual June Agenda at Multi-Day Meeting

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Murfreesboro this week, addressing more than 40 agenda items in meetings held on June 7 and 8, 2022. Three schools applied for and were approved for membership in the association. Winchester Christian Academy in Franklin County, Apostolic Christian Academy in Blount County, and Mt. Pisgah Early College High […] The post TSSAA Board of Control Works Through Annual June Agenda at Multi-Day Meeting appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Music City Trykes Wins a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant

In just 10 days this spring, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including Nashville, will be getting an assist from State Farm®. State Farm is proud to announce the Top 100 vote-getting causes that have won $25,000 grants to improve […] The post Music City Trykes Wins a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Dickson County, TN
Society
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom

Grab your friends and family and come out for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville’s premier fireworks display at Red, White, & Boom on Monday, July 4, 2022 from 6:30 pm – 10 pm at Adventure Science Center (800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203). Enjoy free parking, after-hours admission to the science center, live-science […] The post Bring Your Whole Family to Adventure Science Center on July 4th for Red, White, & Boom appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Steven Ray England

Mr. Steven Ray England of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, he was 57 years old. Steve was born in Hamilton, Ohio and was a graduate of Clay County High School in Kentucky. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked his entire lifetime in public service. Steve was a […] The post OBITUARY: Steven Ray England appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 9 – 15, 2022 Thursday, June 09, 2022 | 03:27pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41 ·         6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June […] The post Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin

Back after a hiatus due to COVID, CMA Fest returned to Nashville. The last time fans were able to attend the festival was back in 2019. Over the course of the four-day event, which began on Thursday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 12, the Metro Police Department expects over 200,000 in the area. […] The post PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2022 Kicks Off in Downtown Franklin appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tony Lynn Choate

Tony Lynn Choate, age 73, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family. Tony Lynn Choate was born in Oak Ridge TN to Elizabeth Queen Choate and William Nelson Choate. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He married the love of his life, Jeannie, and together they […] The post OBITUARY: Tony Lynn Choate appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Wilson County Source

CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park

CMA Fest, a four-day event featuring live music and interactive events in downtown Nashville including Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, takes place June 9 – 12, 2022. If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park. Complimentary Shuttles Open […] The post CMA Fest 2022 Begins This Week – Here’s How to Get Around the Festival & Where to Park appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Operation Song to Host Songwriters Night, Telling the Stories of Our Military Community Through Song

Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished Nashville songwriters with the military community to help them tell their stories through song, announced its Evening with Operation Song event at the Richland Country Club in Nashville on June 14, 2022. Hosted by Storme Warren of SiriusXM’s, The Highway, the live concert features legendary songwriters Brett […] The post Operation Song to Host Songwriters Night, Telling the Stories of Our Military Community Through Song appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude”

By Anne Braly School’s out and it’s time to hit the sun for some summer fun at downtown Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel. It’s more than just a place for a comfy overnight stay. It’s a state of mind. And it makes for the perfect staycation for those wanting a beachy experience without the hassles of packing […] The post Nashville’s Margaritaville Hotel – “Urban Latitude and Tropical Attitude” appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival

CMA Fest 2022 takes place this week in Nashville from Thursday, June 9 until Sunday, June 12. There are lots of free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire footprint of the festival. ALLOWED BAGS: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC […] The post Headed to CMA Fest 2022? Here’s What You Can & Can’t Bring to the Festival appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary

Deborah McCrary, a member of the legendary McCrary Sisters music group, passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 67. The McCrary Sisters shared the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022:  “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister […] The post McCrary Sisters Share Funeral Information for Sister Deobrah McCrary appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route

If are looking for a new way to travel, Napaway Coach, a new type of premium sleeper coach service designed to offer comfortable, convenient, overnight journeys between cities across the country, is launching a new operations beginning with service between Washington, DC and Nashville. Said Napaway founder Dan Aronov, “We all want to travel more, […] The post New Premium Sleeper Coach Launches With D.C.- Nashville Route appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available

Big Plan Holdings, the Nashville-based diversified family office led by Josh and Tara Joseph, is hosting the inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live event in Nashville on June 8, 2022. Leading cannabis experts Josh Joseph,David Belsky, and Jordan Reed will guide an informative and engaging evening of knowledge and insight about one of the hottest topics in the country. Tickets […] The post Inaugural Nashville Cannabis Chat Live Event Takes Place June 8, Tickets Still Available appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Janet Marie Garrison Bowhannan

Janet Marie Garrison Bowhannan, age 76, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Janet Marie Garrison Bowhannan was born in Brush Creek TN to Allie Glover Garrison and Willie Garrison. She enjoyed dining out, porch swinging, camping, and yard sales with her husband Bill and being with the grand and great-grandbabies. She […] The post OBITUARY: Janet Marie Garrison Bowhannan appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
648
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy