ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miranda Lambert is Named to TIME100 List of Most Influential People

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

TIME named Miranda Lambert to the 2022 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The full list and related tributes appear in the June 6 / June 13 double issue of TIME , available on newsstands and at time.com/time100 .

“This is further proof that God dreams bigger than any of us ever do,” shares Lambert of TIME ’s prestigious distinction. “I’m so honored to join this year’s class of TIME100 as this recognizes that our team, our band, our crew, fellow songwriters, producers and collaborators are being acknowledged for shaking things up and coloring outside the lines to bring even more people under our Country music tent.”

The list, now in its nineteenth year, recognizes the impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Whether challenging conventional notions in her current Top 15 “If I Was A Cowboy,” So mommas if your daughters grow up to be cowboys, so what? , using her voice to write and record the inclusive “Y’all Means All,” or lending her time to raise money for MuttNation Foundation (her nonprofit that provides support to animal shelters and encourages adoption), as NPR observes, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year continues to “establish her own American iconography.”

Lambert will join The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige on ABC’s broadcast of the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, June 9 before rejoining her The Bandwagon Tour at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York on June 9.

The post Miranda Lambert is Named to TIME100 List of Most Influential People appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
648
Followers
1K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy